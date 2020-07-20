The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District recently gave 12, green, six-foot benches to the town of West Terre Haute, an effort that supports West Terre Haute’s overall plan to beautify the main corridor of the community.
The overall beautification strategy includes benches, landscaping, new banners and community-wide clean-up days.
“We are very appreciative that the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has awarded these benches to help in our endeavor,” said Chuck Stranahan, West Terre Haute Town Council oresident. “We are working diligently on a plan to beautify the main corridor of the community and this generosity supports our efforts.”
The benches are divided evenly between each side of U.S. 41 through West Terre Haute. The highway is a key entry and exit way for those driving through the community.
The benches are made of recycled materials and align with the town’s recycling and solid waste initiatives.
