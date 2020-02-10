West Terre Haute man faces child molesting charge

A West Terre Haute man faces a charge of child molesting, a Class A felony, as a result of a 2009 incident, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
Gene Beyers, 51, was arrested Feb. 7 and booked into Parke County Jail with bond set at $100,000, according to a news release from the sheriff.
The incident originally was reported to the Parke County Sheriff's Department in 2015, police said. A warrant was obtained this January. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office assisted by locating Beyers.
