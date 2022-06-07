West Terre Haute man faces charges after barricading himself in home

A West Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an individual and then barricaded himself inside a western Vigo County residence Monday night.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident at West Manchester Avenue, which ended after several hours when Thomas D. Quintana, 68, left the home without further incident.
He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Vigo County Jail, where he faces charges of pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
The incident began about 7:30 p.m. Monday when deputies initially responded to a “diabetic problem,” according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. While officers were enroute, the call turned into a weapon being pulled on a subject at the residence.
Other officers began responding including the West Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police.
Those inside the residence were able to leave without injury.
A special response team was called to the scene after officers were informed the subject had a firearm and he would not leave the residence upon commands.
After a period of time, Quintana finally exited the home without further incident.
Other assisting agencies included the Terre Haute Police Department special response team and Sugar Creek Fire Department.
