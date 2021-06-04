West Terre Haute man expected to plead guilty in death of girlfriend

A West Terre Haute man is expected to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the September 2020 death of his girlfriend.
Floyd “Spanky” Cheesman, 44, now faces a 30-year prison sentence through a plea agreement in Vigo Superior Court 6.
A change of plea hearing is set for July 8, so an August trial date has been canceled.
Cheesman was charged with murder and auto theft in the Sept. 21 strangulation death of Kacie Hartbank at her home in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
Voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, applies to a murder committed during “sudden heat,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts.
As noted in the probable cause affidavit, Cheesman said he argued with Hartbank when she came come and he pushed her against the wooden steps of her bunk beds. While Hartbank was on the bedroom floor, Cheesman said, he choked her until she went limp. Those circumstances qualify for voluntary manslaughter under Indiana law.
Police found Cheesman at a local motel after he had been seen driving Hartbank's car and trying to sell some of her belongings.
The plea agreement dismisses other pending cases with charges of auto theft and conversion.
The conviction qualifies Cheesman as a serious violent felon, and he loses all rights to possess any firearm.
