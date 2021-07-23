A West Terre Haute man has been identified as the motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Indiana 63 at Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
Alexander Rodie, 32, died at the scene, Sheriff John Plasse said today.
His passenger, Victoria Donna, was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The other motorist, Earl Kelsheimer, 19, of West Terre Haute, was also taken to Union Hospital for treatment.
Plasse said Kelsheimer was driving a westbound pickup truck that was crossing the highway just after 2 p.m. The truck crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the crossover. Kelsheimer told deputies he did not see any oncoming traffic so he continued west, crashing into a southbound car driven by Rodie.
The investigation into the crash is continuing, Plasse said.
Meanwhile, Kelsheimer was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 6:11 p.m. and released on his own recognizance at 8:30 p.m. on charges of driving without ever obtaining a license and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Jail records show he has a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Original Post 9:23 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021
One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday at Indiana 63 and Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said police determined a pickup truck was westbound on Trinity and was attempting to cross Indiana 63. The truck crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the crossover.
The driver of the truck told deputies that he did not see any oncoming traffic, so he proceeded west, crashing into a southbound passenger car.
The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup and a passenger in the car were both transported to Union Hospital for treatment.
No names are being released until family notifications can be made. The investigation continues, and more information will be released at an appropriate time, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.