West Terre Haute man accused of shooting

A West Terre Haute man is in jail after police say he shot a friend in the hand over a past drug deal gone wrong.
Colt Cooley, 40, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of aggravated battery, pointing a loaded firearm and criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm in an inhabited building.
Bond is set $75,000, 10 percent not allowed. Cooley is due at 10 a.m. July 25 in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Police said Cooley met with his friend June 18 to discuss the sale of a dummy hand grenade, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 3.
The gunshot victim told police Cooley became upset during that meeting over a past deal between Cooley and a female friend of the man's. Cooley claimed the man's friend neither paid him nor performed sexual acts promised in return for methamphetamine.
So, police said, Cooley pointed a .22-caliber pistol at the man and shot him in the arm. The man told police he took himself to the hospital but, at the time, refused to tell Terre Haute Police Department detectives who had shot him.
