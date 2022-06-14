West Terre Haute gets health center, pharmacy

West Terre Haute finally has a health clinic and pharmacy to call its own.
The Valley Professionals Community Health Center — which has been operating since May 9 — had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the public Tuesday.
T.J. Warren, CEO of Valley Professionals, handled the honor of slicing the ribbon.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, who grew up in a trailer 10 blocks from the clinic's location at 601 National, said, "It fills a gap that has been needed a long time. ... West Terre Haute now has health care and a pharmacy, so we're thankful to Valley Health for coming here."
Sister Dorothy Rasche of the Sisters of Providence, who was instrumental in helping make Valley Professionals Community Health Center a reality in West Terre Haute, said, "The need was for a pharmacy, and as we talked to pharmacists, they said it won't go unless you have a doctor's office with it. Hence, the clinic/pharmacy was developed. Dr. Randy [Stevens] and Danny Tanoos and I had an appointment with T.J., and he said yes, he would ask his board — and everything just moved on from there."
It's the ninth Valley Professionals Community Health Center location in the Wabash Valley, and Warren said it was one of the easiest decisions to make.
"Looking at the community, when we see some of the statistics — 77% of the population were on free or reduced lunch for the kids, that's compared to over 40% statewide," Warren said. "So we looked at the poverty level and everything that was coming in place.
"Unemployment in West Terre Haute was one of the highest in the state. So we knew the need was there, and the fact that there are no doctors' offices in this community. Even more importantly, the pharmacy fact. To have the compliance factor, you need to have both. That's why it was a no-brainer."
During the ceremony, Warren extolled the virtues of Stevens, who first contacted him with the idea of opening a clinic in West Terre Haute. He introduced Stevens' family — wife Debbie and children Anne Marie Hart and Chad — to the assembled crowd.
"Dr. Randy Stevens, his hands were in everything and he was always the man standing in the back being silent — he never wanted attention, that's not Randy at all," Warren said afterwards. "He understood the need for health care in this area. He also knew what a fully qualified health center is, which is what Valley Professionals is. We're very unique, we provide services differently than other places. We have a one-stop shop, and Randy knew going in this was what was needed."
Valley Professionals began in 2008 in Clinton, Ind. and has since grown, but for the West Terre Haute clinic, it did something it had never done in the past.
"We've never fund-raised before," Warren said. "I've always relied on grants and looking at what's out there, but this was something new we wanted to try. Valley Professionals has grown very quickly over the past few years, so we said 'Let's fund-raise,' and it was a huge success."
Valley Professionals raised $376,000 of the $1.3 million spent to open the West Terre Haute facility, which boasts six examination rooms, one procedure room, two behavioral treatment rooms, a donor wall and a wall-sized mural by Jim Shepard of West Terre Haute's original pharmacy, Dodge Drugs.
"People were supremely supportive throughout this entire process," Warren said. "Everyone was so forthcoming. The Wabash Valley and West Terre Haute are very, very kind people and they're very giving and they came forth every day. It was just amazing."
The clinic is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and closes for lunch between noon-1 p.m. All individuals will be treated even if they do not have insurance. It can be reached at 812-244-1515 and online at valleyprohealth.org/location/west-terre-haute.
"The town of West Terre Haute has tried for years to get somebody to come over here, maybe a Walgreen's or CVS," said Switzer. "And then T.J. jumping on board with the Sisters of Providence — they really led the push to get them here. The push was difficult, but finally here we are today with a ribbon-cutting. This place is great."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
