A West Terre Haute family has been honored as one of the country's highest-producing soybean farmers.
P&S Secondino Family FLLP was recognized in the 2021 Asgrow® National Yield Contest. The family won the award with a yield of 128.1 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG36X6 brand, according to a news release.
“These folks make farming look easy, but it’s far from it,” said Dipal Chaudhari, of Dekalb Asgrow. “A lot goes into these outstanding yields — Mother Nature, innovative technology, research, trial and error, and lots of hard work. In this challenging industry, we are proud to partner with these farmers to help them produce high yields and reach their goals.”
Among 42 farmers receiving awards, 19 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2021 contest.
