West Side Tractor Sales, in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America program, is providing West Side Tractor Sales apprentices with a pathway to a technical certificate from Ivy Tech for Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic.
West Side Tractor Sales is an authorized, full-service John Deere construction & forestry equipment distributor with six locations throughout Indiana and five in Illinois. Its apprenticeship program provides a structured and progressive learning environment for candidates interested in pursuing a career as a Heavy Equipment Technician.
Approved under Ivy Tech Community College Sponsorship for a four-year program, West Side Tractor Sales apprentices are paired with an experienced technician mentor who acts as a trusted resource for assistance and guides learning activities. The initial program will begin in Terre Haute and later expand to locations in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Lafayette and Indianapolis.
West Side Tractor Sales is the first heavy equipment dealership in the state to create a partnership with Ivy Tech with grant approvals from the DOL.
“Creating partnerships like this one is critical for our dealership to develop the next generation of our workforce,” said Jen Snow, senior vice president of Operations at West Side Tractor Sales.
The Apprenticeship Building America grant program is designed to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices, diversifying the industries that use Registered Apprenticeship and improving the access to and performance of Registered Apprenticeship programs for underrepresented and underserved communities.
