West Central Indiana Economic Development District will receive a $400,000 grant as a part of the federal CARES Act.
As part of $3.6 million in CARES Act grants awarded to nine economic development organizations across Indiana, the funds will be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by formulating and enacting strategies to help local business sectors recover from the effects of the pandemic while supporting the needs of west central Indiana’s workforce, the agency said in a news release.
West Central Indiana Economic Development District will use the grant to develop short- and long-term economic recovery and resilience plans for the region, assist key stakeholder groups with additional funding opportunities and develop new and existing staff to better assist community members with pandemic response activities.
In order to collect qualitative data for the recovery and resilience plans, WCIEDD will host over a dozen community events for engagement with stakeholders across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The input gathered from these events will serve as the basis for WCIEDD’s regional recovery and resilience strategies for the west central Indiana counties served: Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.
