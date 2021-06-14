The West Central Education Alliance was awarded $30,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation in order to create career opportunities for the region’s students and collaboration opportunities for the region’s educational institutions.
The alliance, a partnership between the areas K-12 and higher education institutions, aims to implement a pilot program that partners with local businesses and business leaders to establish college and career pathways for high school juniors and seniors within the counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
“The West Central Education Alliance understands that it is our mission to develop comprehensive educational environments that will build innovative futures for every student within West Central Indiana,” said Dr. Rob Haworth superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation. “We are thankful for Duke Energy Foundation’s support, which will allow us resources to gather and evolve as a group to develop partnerships between education and business in our region.”
The grant aims to achieve three potential goals, each developed to benefit students, develop and expand upon their strengths and skill sets and create exploratory opportunities for college and/or career readiness. The goals are:
- Expand the 21st Century Scholars program.
- Develop engaging intern, extern apprenticeship and certificate programs.
- Create leadership and economic growth within West Central Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.