It wasn’t your typical day at the Vigo County Courthouse.
Children ran around the third floor outside Circuit Court, some in their Sunday best. They chowed down on pizza and actually rode ponies outside the courthouse, despite the chilly, 28-degree temperature.
A buzz of excitement filled the rotunda Friday morning.
Most importantly, 10 children celebrated their “forever homes” as part of the fifth annual Vigo County Adoption Day.
One adult also was adopted.
Families, friends and supporting organizations packed the third floor, both in and outside the courtroom. As Circuit Judge Sarah Mullican approved each adoption, applause followed and happy families posed for pictures.
“It is the best day at the courthouse and it’s a great way to start off the holiday season,” said Noah Gambill, staff attorney with the Indiana Department of Child Services. “It’s finding permanency for children with their forever homes.”
Among those celebrating were Olandriea Owens, whose adoption of 3-year-old ZaKarra became final. Two years ago, she adopted her son, Xylon. ZaKarra dressed pretty in pink with a pink coat, shoes and bow in her hair. Xylon looked handsome in his formal wear, including a bow tie.
“I’m so overjoyed. I’m so filled up,” Owens said. “We’re complete. … I’m trying to not cry.”
She was a foster parent to ZaKarra starting when the little girl was just six months old.
When the opportunity came up for adoption, “I said she’s been with us the whole time. We’ll just keep her,” Owens said. “She’s already our family.”
In fostering children, she believes, “To get a blessing, you have to be a blessing.” Her children “are a blessing to me … We are completing each other.”
Amber and Courtney Hanes adopted three children they have fostered, all siblings — Chilaleigh, 7, Crue, 3 and Ariana, 1. Amber Hanes described it as “a relief. They are ours.”
The three siblings are children of relatives “and I wanted to keep them in the family,” Amber Hanes said.
Chilaleigh, Crue and Ariana later experienced the thrill, and chill, of pony rides outside.
Dawn and Tim Arnold, who have been fostering for six years, adopted son Wesley on Friday; Wesley will turn age 1 next month. The family adopted his older sister, 3-year-old Charlotte, earlier this year.
Finalizing Wesley’s adoption “brought a great sense of joy,” Dawn Arnold said.
The Arnolds have four other children.
“We chose to get into fostering as a way to stand in the gap for at-risk families and hopefully provide an opportunity for families to heal while they work toward re-unification,” Dawn Arnold said.
For the parents of Wesley and Charlotte, “It just wasn’t the right time for re-unification, but we still have a great relationship with the family and hope to continue that in the future,” she said.
The Arnolds have fostered Wesley since he was 48 hours old. “His parents chose us and they consented to adoption,” Arnold said. “We were in a relationship already with the parents because we had adopted the older sister.”
It takes a community to foster, she said. “We had 50 people here at our adoption and every single one of those people has helped in some way.”
It included family, friends and members of Maryland Community Church, where the Arnolds attend.
Friday’s proceedings involved both private adoptions and children who have been under DCS care, Gambill said.
Guest speakers included State Sen. Jon Ford, who himself was adopted, and Department of Child Services Director Terry Stigdon. Foster parents and children who have gone through the process spoke about the importance of fostering children in the community.
Mayor Duke Bennett read a proclamation.
Vigo County Adoption Day “is an event that has grown every year as we get more participation from community stakeholders,” Gambill said.
