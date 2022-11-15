It’s Wellness Wednesday at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, and the kindergarteners in the school gym are pretty amped.
Heidi Grim, the Vigo County School Corp.’s physical education navigator, is introducing a new exercise to the kids in which they imitate a variety of animals.
To become a lizard, students get on their hands and toes and run in place. A monkey is created by emulating climbing. When the kids stretch their arms out and spin them furiously, they become a hummingbird. To enact the birth of a butterfly, they curl up tightly on the floor then spread out quickly.
Wellness Wednesday is, for now, the centerpiece of the coordinated health program for the Vigo County School Corp. It’s the brainchild of school superintendent Rob Haworth, who met with Union Health’s CEO Steve Holman to discuss the climate of health in the school system. From that discussion, the program was born, and it is funded by Union Health.
Annie Noble has been the director of the program since February. A few months ago, Noble hired physical activities navigator Grim (who wears T-shirts reading “Howdy,” so that’s how kids know her) and nutrition navigator Madison Schmidt. She plans to hire a mental health navigator by the end of the year.
Noble, Grim and Schmidt decided Ben Franklin was the best place to kick-start the program, Noble said, “because of the kids and the staff — we’ve just received such wonderful support.”
The program’s long term goal is to serve the entire school corporation from pre-school to high school.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten from these kids is, they are just ecstatic,” Noble said. “Every time they see Howdy, they just light up and they’re ready to move along with her. It’s been a good support for us to know that we can push this program out to everybody.”
“It’s really rewarding,” Schmidt added. “They love to see us and they are awesome.”
“We will pilot a program to see if we see any significance between incorporating more movement in the classroom to improvement of test scores,” Noble said. “It’s been done all across the country and it’s been pretty significant how they see such a strong correlation of both. That’s certainly something that we want to improve here in Indiana.”
In addition to Wellness Wednesday, the Coordinated Health Program has offered eating disorder education in high schools and lessons about sugar in middle schools. The program will also aim to identify and deal with food insecurity. It is searching for additional external funding to supplement Union Health’s gift.
In a classroom, Schmidt is teaching children about things that are good and not so good for them with a worksheet in which they draw lines from various items to a smiley face and a scowling one.
Vitamins and cough medicine get hooked up with the smiley face; cigarettes and bottles of alcohol meet a less fortunate fate.
“We talked to all the kindergarten teachers beforehand and asked what areas do you feel might need a little bit of a hand, where can we come in and help the most,” Schmidt said. “Nutrition was one, medicine and drugs were another and family dynamics were the third, which we will cover closer to Christmas.”
Teaching children about the benefits of exercise and good nutrition will have lasting advantages, Schimdt said.
“When we can get to them at a young age, it’s life skills that they will learn to take with them through their entire lives,” she explained.
“So, we’re the building blocks and we’re just building upon what they’re already learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.