At Indiana State University, new freshmen, their families and volunteer assistants carried totes and pushed overloaded carts that rumbled across the pavement Friday as students moved into residence halls.
At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, interim president Brennan Randolph greeted first-time students along The Avenue during move-in day.
Staff members cheered the newcomers in a festive atmosphere that included music, pompoms, balloons and bubbles.
This weekend, Terre Haute will swell in population as ISU and SMWC students come to town to begin or continue their college education.
Indiana State University
“We’re really excited for our students to be moving in,” said Katie Uttich, ISU residential life staff member.
“We’re hoping we are making it as smooth as possible.”
Several student organizations volunteer to assist, greatly appreciated at the high-rise Sycamore Towers residence halls.
ISU requires freshmen to reside on campus if they live outside of a 60-mile radius.
For many of the freshmen, it will be their first time living away from home, and ISU will keep them busy with many activities, Uttich said.
Activities will include Party on the Patio Saturday and a welcome convocation Sunday, while several organizations will host different events.
Incoming freshmen Aiden Alfayyad of Carmel was among the students moving into Cromwell Hall.
“I’m pretty excited. I have a lot of friends here who said it would be really fun, and you’ve got to really get into the community and get to know a ton of people,” he said. “I’m ready to have a blast.”
Alfayyad is majoring in kinesiology and minoring in psychology; he hopes to be part of the football program next year and he’s also considering joining a fraternity.
Helping him move into his room was his mom, Mindy. Aiden is the oldest of four boys.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “We’re happy for him, but we’re going to miss him terribly.”
Also moving into Cromwell was freshman Jamonie Wilson of Decatur, Illinois, who will major in nursing.
She chose ISU for “new possibilities and experiences.” It’s also the right distance from home — not too far away — and she likes the smaller average class sizes.
At The Woods,
record campus enrollment
With the recent departure of Dottie King, Interim President Brennan Randolph took on the role of welcoming students and families as they entered campus.
“It’s always an exciting day. It’s fun for me to carry on this tradition that we’ve had for many years,” he said. The campus community enjoys providing that warm, personal welcome.
The Woods is a smaller college community, “but with that comes a family-like atmosphere, and we want them to feel that the second they arrive through the gates on the first day,” he said.
Randolph also was happy to share that the college again is looking at a record campus enrollment of 634 students; 253 of those are new students, arriving Friday.
Last year, on campus enrollment was 571, which also was a record, campus officials say.
SMWC also expects to serve just over 500 online students this year and about 225 graduate students.
The college has been adding career-focused academic programs that also meet the needs of the community in such areas as nursing, education and business.
Because of the increased enrollment, 40 students will be living in a converted facility that had served as more of a guest house, Randolph said.
Diversity is also increasing. The total campus student body includes students from 27 states, Puerto Rico and 20 countries. Much of the increase in international enrollment is driven by athletic programs, he said.
In addition, 27% of incoming students, as well as 28% of total campus students, are students of color.
Among the students moving into Le Fer Hall Friday was Brooklyn Deck, who graduated from Terre Haute North High School. She’s majoring in nursing.
She’s excited and nervous. “Just a lot of change. A lot of new people. A lot of pressure,” she said.
Her mom is Jessica Deck. “I’m excited for her. I think it’s going to help her grow and mature. It’s time for it,” she said.
Freshman Jacob Brewer of Dugger, who is majoring in marketing., knows other students attending the Woods.
“It’s a really nice campus and I love the architecture of the buildings,” he said. “And it was affordable.”
Also starting her college career is Emma Hunter of Greencastle, who is majoring in elementary education; she’s also on the softball team.
She said she chose the Woods because it’s close to home and it’s small.
“I didn’t want to go to a big school,” she said.
