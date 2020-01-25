Weighty topics on Vigo school board's slate

Once again, the Vigo County School Board on Monday will consider $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements aimed at addressing the school district’s deficit spending and declining cash balance.
The board was expected to approve the plan at its Jan. 6 meeting, but the item was withdrawn from the agenda. What later came to light was that the district’s cash balance came in higher than anticipated, and on Jan. 10, the district’s chief financial officer, Bruce Perry, was no longer with the school district.
The reasons for Perry’s departure have not been made public, and the district has declined comment on the personnel matter.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Rob Haworth said he delayed comment on the cash balance issue because he wanted to be sure he was accurate in his figures.
Initially, the district expected the 2019 year-end cash balance to be $13.5 million, but it ended up being $16.2 million, once the Rainy Day fund was added as well as a transfer of $1.6 million from the debt service fund made possible through a state waiver.
The higher than anticipated cash balance has made it possible to give teachers retroactive pay, another item the board is expected to approve Monday.
“We wanted to make sure we were right [with cash balance numbers], so that we could come back and do the right thing with our teachers,” Haworth said.
Another change would make the minimum salary $38,500 for returning teachers who have been with the district for at least one year. The district’s minimum salary for a brand new teacher is $38,000.
Board president Hank Irwin said Friday, “The board will vote on the budget cuts Monday. I do not expect another delay. I do not like to speculate on if something will pass or not because each board member gets a say in that decision. I will say that any time you look at more than $7 million in deficit spending [annually], budget cuts are necessary to rightsize the budget.”
The original plan presented by Haworth called for three phases of cuts and revenue enhancements. “I believe we will vote on all three phases with an asterisk that Phase 3 can be revisited in 2022 to assess then-current needs for more [or] less cuts,” Irwin stated in an email.
Irwin said he doesn’t see any major changes from the original proposal, “but rather some clarification on the new alternative education program being created and how we can best serve the students.”
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district will request approval of all three phases.
As far as revisiting teacher pay, Riley said, “We’re pleased that our cash balance was strong enough to revisit teacher contracts and offer retroactive pay, which has been a feature of every teacher contract in recent memory. We were concerned that the cash balance would be too close to our $13.5 million goal to offer retroactive pay [previously].”
The tentative agreement with the VCTA is an estimated package of $1.1 million dollars, officials said. When combined with outstanding bills of $710,687 from the 2019 calendar year, “Our adjusted estimated cash balance [2019 year-end] is $14,428,861,” Haworth said.
Spending reduction plan
That overall spending reduction plan, as proposed in October, calls for three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, cutting pay for top central office administrators and a redesign of alternative education.
McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal.
Also, for one year only in 2020, Haworth proposed a “pause” in the bus replacement timetable and foregoing $1.5 million in spending on new school buses.
While some of the cuts are already being implemented by administration, major changes require board approval.
The cuts are about $4 million and revenue enhancements about $1.5 million, as proposed in October.
Phase 1 calls for the restructuring of alternative education to take place for the 2020-21 school year, and McLean would no longer offer alternative education. The district would form a transition committee.
Phase 1 also calls for the creation of an elementary school reduction task force, although changes would not be implemented until Phases 2 and potentially 3. The district now has 18 elementary schools, which would be reduced to 16 in Phase 2 and potentially 15 in Phase 3; Phase 3 would be subject to review.
In addition, Phase 2 also calls for sale of the central administration building and relocating those offices to an existing VCSC building.
Key revenue enhancements would include expansion of the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, and the district hopes to start an International Exchange program in which enrolled students would pay tuition. Other options could include rental of school facilities, and opening up vacated space to for-profit day care.
Financial challenges prompted the Vigo County School Corp. last year to recommend a combination of spending cuts and an operating referendum. In June, Haworth announced the district was deficit spending; the cash balance had been $33.8 million in 2016.
The reasons for the decline — and deficit spending — included enrollment loss, state funding not keeping up with inflation, declines in federal funding and staffing increases related to safety, health and wellness.
Haworth said the referendum was necessary as a “bridge” to help support safety/security, health/wellness and improved teacher/staff pay, especially for beginning teachers, while the district right-sized based on declining enrollment.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.