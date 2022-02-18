The Terre Haute Children’s Museum has several hands-on science activities planned for this weekend.
On Saturday, visitors can join members of the Indiana State University American Chemical Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they demonstrate how to make lava lamps. In addition to the lava lamps, members from the THCM Education Department will be doing a Sink and Float experiment.
The THCM and the ISU College of Technology will join forces to celebrate National Engineering Week on Sunday. This annual event draws attention to the importance of careers in engineering. Students from the ISU College of Technology will be at the museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering more hands-on activities.
To celebrate President’s Day, THCM will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with the exhibits, guests will be able to test their presidential knowledge with President Games. Do you think you could name all 46 presidents? If you are up to the challenge.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
All hands-on science activities are included with the cost of admission, which is $9 for guests ages 2 and over. For more information, please visit thchildrensmusuem.com or call 812-235-5548.
