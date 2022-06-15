'Weed Wrangle' is Saturday at Deming Park

Volunteers are sought for a Weed Wrangle from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute.
The event begins at Railroad One Shelter in the park, and volunteers are ask to bring water, gloves, loppers and handsaws.
The program is an effort to control invasive Wintercreeper and Asian bush honeysuckle and is presented by Vigo Invasives Management, which will provide herbicide.
An additional opportunity will be an educational presentation on “Reversing the Trend: Gardening with Natives” from 6 to 7 p.m. July 14 at Vigo County Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public with registration. Registration link can be found on the Facebook page of Vigo Invasives Management.
Vigo Invasives Managementwas established in 2019 as Vigo County’s Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA). The cooperative brings county residents, landowners, gardeners, professionals, and county officials together to combat the destruction caused by invasive species with education and eradication.
For more information on how to get involved email Vigoinvasivesmanagement@gmail.com or contact regional specialist Amber Slaughterbeck at Amber@sicim.info or 812-229-3539.
