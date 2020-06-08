Wednesday vote final step in project to rehabilitate former YMCA building

An appropriation of $500,000 from Terre Haute's downtown tax increment finance district is the final step needed to convert the former YMCA building, vacant since 2006, into apartments, along with new construction of six townhouses.

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is slated to vote on that funding Wednesday at 4 p.m. via Zoom, an electronic meeting.

Two members — David Health, president, and Brian Dyer — of the five-member commission toured the former YMCA Monday. Others touring included Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission; state Sen. Jon Ford; and Ryan Keller, executive director of West Central Indiana Economic Development District.

David Ritchay, vice president of development for The Commonwealth Companies, said the company's proposed $10 million project, of which more than $5.3 would be for construction, relies on federal historic tax credits, but also on state housing tax credits, through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

"The state of Indiana, in addition to allocating tax credits, has provided a $500,000 loan that is subordinate to our first mortgage and they are looking for a match for this," Ritchay said. "We need to fulfill that match to satisfy our obligation to get the tax credits," he said after a tour of the vacant facility Monday.

"This is key. If someone wants to say they made this project happen, this is the way to claim that victory," Ritchay said.

During the walk-through of the former YMCA, Witt said the Redevelopment Department has set aside the $500,000 for the project for the past two years.

In a 5-4 vote last week, the Terre Haute City Council approved a nine-year tax abatement for 200 South 6th LLC, part of Commonwealth Properties, for a nine-year property tax abatement. The measure would abate about $103,000 in taxes, but the company would pay more than $90,800 in new property taxes to the city during that time.

Additionally, the company would not receive any abatement in years 8 and 9, but would pay $27,743 in taxes for each of those years without an abatement, according to the resolution passed by the City Council.

"For about $100,000, the city would get a $10 million project" which would pay full property taxes after seven years, said Richard Shagley, a Terre Haute attorney serving as local counsel for Commonwealth, who also took the tour.

Dyer asked for a timeline if TIF funds are approved.

"We close on the financing and begin construction in July," Ritchay said. "We are about a 14-month construction period. The new construction might be sooner ... so this time next year we would begin to lease out ... with the end of summer and fall next year to be totally complete and occupied," Ritchay said.

Dyer voiced concern that the project would be located in a food desert, as no grocery stores are nearby. Shagley said a bus pickup is two blocks away where residents can go to any grocery. Also, the downtown has an Asian Market, which also provides other food products, Shagley said.

Chris Gardner, who lives near 5th and Farrington, also went on the tour. He voiced support for the project, saying he thinks with more people in the area, due to the YMCA's conversion into apartments, it would attract a market to the area.

While Commonwealth plans to utilize a Milwaukee-based contractor for the project. Shagley said Commonwealth has letters of intent for about $2 million of work from local contractors: Dennis Trucking of Terre Haute for inside demolition and outside work, and Central State Construction of Marshall, Ill., for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical.

An interior section of the YMCA's gym would be preserved as an open space for residents. A basketball goal would also remain, but not be used. Additionally, unique ceiling beams, made of concrete. will remain in the main entrance and in other areas of the first floor.

Ritchay said that while the building has "good bones, that is all it has," as the building was specifically designed for a YMCA, not lending itself well to other commercial or apartment use.

However, Ritchay said since 2001 Commonwealth has tackled such projects, converting schools and other properties into low- to middle-income housing. The project will have its challenges as the interior of the building shows years of non-use, with broken ceiling tiles and water stains and broken floor tiles. Some asbestos has been removed from the building, but there is asbestos on the third floor in floor titles that must be removed, Ritchay said.

Prior to touring, Heath said he took swimming lessons at the YMCA in 1955. He asked what would happen to the pool.

Ritchay said it would be closed off and not used, but preserved and protected. The space would be heated and cooled to prevent further deterioration. The basement of the building would also not be used except for storage.

