Two Wabash Valley counties are closing governmental offices on Tuesday due to weather conditions.

The Vigo County Annex and the Vigo County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday due to hazardous and cold weather conditions, county commissioners announced this afternoon.

Vigo County's COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sears automotive garage will also be closed. Vigo County Health Department staff will be contacting individuals with appointments to reschedule for Thursday or Friday.

Additionally, the Sullivan County Courthouse and all nonessential governmental offices will be closed Tuesday, county commissioners announced. Also, the Sullivan Animal Shelter will also be closed Tuesday.