A wind advisory has been issued for 1 to 9 p.m. today for Vigo and surrounding counties.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with peak gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected, says the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. The severity of the wind gusts will be moderate with possible threat to life or property.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Other counties affected will be Vermillion, Clay, Sullivan, Parke, Putnam and Greene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.