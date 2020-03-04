As a tornado ripped through East Nashville, Tenn., early Tuesday morning, 26-year-old Ashley Johnson and three roommates — as well as Johnson’s German Shepherd — huddled in a closet, terrified, not knowing what the outcome might be.
“We braced ourselves, hoping to God nothing was going to happen,” said Johnson, a Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate who now lives in East Nashville and works in the fitness industry.
“We couldn’t see anything, but we could hear stuff going on … we heard it go by,” said Johnson, also a University of Southern Indiana graduate. She estimated they were in the closet for at least a half-hour and emerged about 2 a.m.
Johnson said she was still awake late Monday/early Tuesday when a roommate texted her and showed her the ominous radar. “I said, it’s OK. I’m sure it will be nothing,” Johnson recalled. But about an hour later, the storm worsened and the roommate came downstairs.
“She had live weather updates and she got an alert to take shelter,” which the roommates did immediately.
Before they gathered in the closet, “We looked outside. The sky was green, the wind was going nuts and hail was coming down like golf balls … then before you know it, we heard it and it sounded like a freight train,” Johnson said.
Finally, when they felt it was safe to come out, “Our house was OK. We were OK,” she said. “We were so lucky — it missed us by a few blocks.”
But nearby, businesses and neighborhoods were demolished. Two people in East Nashville were killed after they were hit by debris outside a lounge, according to Nashville media.
According to The Tennessean newspaper, “After the winds died down, the landscape of East Nashville was totally changed. Over 30 businesses were destroyed, some even completely leveled.”
A deadly storm system, which spawned multiple tornadoes, ripped through middle Tennessee, killing at least 24 and injuring many others.
A neighbor of Johnson’s had a nest cam that caught video of the tornado going through East Nashville, close to where she lives. “It really blew my mind,” she said.
Johnson attempted to go to work at 6 a.m., but “they had East Nashville closed off ... Power lines were down, trees were on the ground. Street lights were thrown everywhere. A lot of people didn’t have power.”
Tuesday and Wednesday, she and friends walked around and helped with cleanup efforts, picking up debris and trash. “It’s awesome to see how many people are reaching out to help,” she said. Many places are offering free food, water and shelter to assist those whose lives have been shattered by the tornado.
Johnson was able to work Wednesday, but after she finished at 1 p.m., she immediately went to help others in East Nashville. “We feel like we needed to, since we were so lucky,” she said.
It’s sad to see the local businesses that have been damaged or destroyed, including popular restaurants and bars, she said. “Those are the main reasons people come here and visit. Now they are all gone.”
But even more heartbreaking are the lives lost, people injured and those left homeless.
It was a terrifying experience, “and I feel very lucky to be here and be alive,” Johnson said. She will continue volunteering to help others “as much as I can.”
