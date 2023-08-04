Chris Himsel, Vigo County’s new school superintendent, grew up on a farm in Hendricks County, feeding animals in the early morning hours and doing chores after school.
In planting season, he’d be disking — driving a tractor with a disk that would work the soil.
He experienced the good years and the bad years, and he was in college when the family lost the farm.
Through that experience, he learned about perseverance and hope; he had adults around him who kept him focused on the future.
As the new VCSC superintendent, his focus will be to develop the talent of each child and nurture their creativity in a healthy, safe learning environment that engages, supports and challenges them, he said.
Students need an environment where kindness prevails, and they need to know they are cared for and loved.
“We want to inspire. We want them to dream. We want them to aspire to things,” Himsel said in an interview this week. “We want kids to have hope.”
Himsel has plunged into his new role as VCSC superintendent, meeting people, preparing for the start of school Thursday and learning about the community as well as district strengths, needs and priorities.
In his first month here, “I’ve been reaffirmed there are good things happening and there are good people here … who are dedicated to making sure this community continues to get better,” he said.
Through his visits to schools, he’s met “dedicated educators who want what’s best for kids. They are trying to figure out how to do this and navigate this under a landslide, an onslaught, of regulations and a shortage of resources,” he said.
Emerging priorities
He’s spending his first few months meeting with a broad range of people, both within the district and from the community, to hear their perspectives and thoughts as he works to establish goals and priorities.
Already, school facilities have emerged as an area that must be addressed.
While high schools are a clear priority, he says a new facility study is needed that looks at all school buildings.
“We need to figure what is the minimum expectation that our community has of our facilities and we need to do an in-depth study to find out what it would cost to get each of our facilities to that level,” Himsel said.
Also, once schools are brought to that level, the district also needs to know what it will cost to sustain them at that level, through pro-active maintenance. “We need to know that kind of information so we can be honest with our community,” Himsel said.
The study would take into account inflationary increases of recent years, and Himsel also would like to see updated demographic information.
A new study and other updated information will enable the board “to engage in those conversations and make decisions” about future facility needs, including high schools, Himsel said.
Another factor that must be considered is the teacher shortage and whether facilities can be adequately staffed, he said.
In a separate matter, Himsel outlined a new initiative in schools this year aimed at reducing suspension/expulsion numbers and also teaching children how to get along and be kind to one another.
“We didn’t come out of COVID as well as we’d like,” Himsel said. It created some social gaps that need to be addressed.
There are two components to the initiative.
The district plans to use restorative practices as a proactive way to head off potential disciplinary issues before they get to that level.
Restorative practices focus on relationships and communication rather than punishment. The idea is to mediate and have kids work out their differences before problems escalate.
The district also wants to implement Rachel’s Challenge, which teaches students how to get along “and make sure we’re kind to each other,” Himsel said.
The hoped for result of the district-wide initiative is fewer students facing disciplinary consequences and increased time spent on instruction.
In the post-COVID era, “Socially, there are some gaps … we need to reteach how to get along with each other and we need to reteach kindness,” Himsel said.
Other issues
He’s not quite as concerned about COVID’s impact on academics.
“I don’t need kids to be ready to graduate at the end of third grade. I need them ready to graduate at the end of their senior year,” he said.
While there have been some learning losses, “I don’t think it’s as great as what we may think it is. Nor do I think it’s as urgent as we may think it is,” he said.
At the same time, “We’re constantly monitoring to make sure we have a plan to get them back to where they need to be. We do need to accelerate some learning. We do need to provide some additional learning opportunities to fill in those gaps,” he said.
“Those things are happening and we’ll continue to monitor whether or not they are happening at a rate fast enough to get them where they need to be” by their senior year, Himsel said.
He also addressed district finances. In recent years, the district has implemented several cost-cutting measures — including three elementary school closures — to bring spending in line with revenues and also maintain a strong cash balance.
“Things done leading up to this point stabilized us,” he said. But the district must still look at things long-term because state funding is not keeping up with inflation and other increasing costs.
Another goal of Himsel’s is to provide opportunities for people to meet with him to share their concerns and perspectives, whether that might be through coffee and donut sessions, town halls or other forums.
“I value those opinions,” he said, and it’s also a way he hopes to develop relationships with the community.
“It’s a lot easier to have both rosy and more difficult conversations when there is a relationship established,” he said.
Married, with five children
On a personal level, Himsel is married and he and his wife, Deb, have adopted five international children, four sons and one daughter — two in middle school, one at Indiana State University, one at Indiana University and another working in special education in a functional needs classroom.
His wife is executive director of Little People of America.
“I’m a better person because I’m a father, a better person because of our kids,” he said.
At the same time, he’s navigating the same issues as any other parent of teenagers.
“The great thing about teenagers is they are starting to develop their opinions and who they are. The bad news about having a teenager is that they are developing their opinions and developing who they are,” he laughed.
He wants other parents to know, “I’m living it, too. I don’t have all the answers, either. I’m trying to figure out how to be the best parent I can be.”
Parenting is hard, especially in the era of social media.
Himsel, who is 56, said he’s living in Vigo County, and his family will be transitioning here as well.
Renewed passion for education
Himsel had been superintendent at Kokomo Schools for two years and Northwest Allen County Schools for 12 years; he retired from Northwest Allen in 2022, after a challenging year during the COVID era.
But as it turned out, that was not the end of his education career.
Last school year, he taught algebra and geometry at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
After his retirement, “I honestly thought I was done,” he said. But Jeff Butts, superintendent of Wayne Township Schools, asked him to teach math at Ben Davis.
Many years earlier, they had been principals together in Lafayette.
“He called me up and said, ‘We’re short teachers. I’m desperate. You have a math license. You’re retired. Your wife is probably already tired of you being at home.’ He was right,” Himsel said.
About halfway through the 2022-23 academic year, “I realized, I’m not ready to retire. I still love this. I still loved the connections,” he recalled.
Being a teacher “renewed my passion for what we do … it also reminded me I still have something to give and there are still some things I can do to maybe help a community become better educationally. And that’s what I’m here to do,” he said.
Vigo County was the only place he applied to be a superintendent. He doesn’t know if he would have applied anywhere else if he hadn’t been offered the job.
“There’s probably a pretty good chance I’d be teaching at Ben Davis and already have the first week of school under my belt,” he said.
Before returning to the classroom, he thought he had a pretty good handle of what teachers went through and how difficult the job was.
But last year, he came to understand the job “may be even harder than I realized.” And as a result, “There are some things I will do differently in terms of my conversations with teachers and how we approach things.”
