Confidently vaccinated, Joanie and I embarked on one of our wandering summer vacation drives last week, eventually tossing all other destination options aside for the plains of Kansas, a choice we knew might raise a few questions about our sanity.
“What’s in Kansas?” an inquisitive and unconvinced cousin asked a few days before we left, undoubtedly with images of plywood flat wheat fields and tornadoes in his head. “We’re going to find out,” I replied, all the while knowing that we had filled our itinerary with a little bit of everything: an author’s writing nook in southwestern Missouri, a presidential library in Abilene, a film museum near Manhattan, a tall grass prairie in the middle of nowhere … And heat; plenty of heat.
The trip was, unfortunately, cut a few days short, so making it as far west as we had planned had to be sacrificed for another year, but in the week or so we had, we feel we made the most of our time, sweat, and sore backs. We racked up the miles on mostly scenic state highways to reach our destinations, then explored a while before collapsing someplace decidedly cooler.
It was 96 degrees before we ever got out of southern Illinois on our way to the “Sunflower” state, and the first morning we struck out from a hotel, the humidity slapped us in the face like a wet towel.
As is usual, I dutifully took notes and recorded observations — as did my traveling companion — and will come up with a few photo features for weekend editions of the Tribune-Star. As of this writing, which is being undertaken just before our journey has ended, I already know that we have seen things that made our trip worthwhile, and, hopefully, help produce pieces that will entertain you.
Our first stop was actually in-state: the incredible and underappreciated George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes. Since our second planned destination — in southwestern Missouri — was well south of us, I decided to head that direction on U.S. 41 to gather information for a feature I’ll put together soon. The memorial is the largest federal monument outside of Washington D.C., and I have always been interested in its construction and origins; more on it later.
Our second stop — if you don’t count an overnight stay in Poplar Bluff, Missouri — was the “Rocky Ridge Farm,” home of pioneer/writer Laura Ingalls Wilder, just outside of tiny Mansfield, Missouri, only about 50 miles from the Arkansas border. Amid one of the nicest, smoothest drives we’ve had in a while, it all coming on wonderfully uncluttered U.S. 60 through the far northern Ozarks, the two homes Laura and her husband, Almanzo, spent the longest period of their hard-working lives, sit near a modern and remarkably comprehensive museum dedicated to their story.
Although the Wilder’s daughter, Rose, a successful editor and writer before her mother, eventually built them a beautiful stone house in 1928, the old couple lived in it only seven-and-a-half years before moving back into the home they built around their original log cabin, constructed in 1894. Although she had started to write in 1911, Laura would not begin her beloved “Little House” books until 1932, all of them written in the hillside farmhouse that is filled with the folk art-like touches Almanzo left behind. That house still feels lived in, the broad-armed rocking chair Almanzo built for Laura still sitting near the “living pictures” (large windows) on the west and south side of a cozy wood-beamed living room. It was there that she often sat to write and edit her stories, all in long-hand, in large Red Chief writing tablets.
A day, a lot of highway miles, and one dead, but fascinating, armadillo, later, Joanie and I were in Lamar, Missouri, within spitting distance of the Kansas border. We were there to visit the birthplace of Harry Truman, the 33rd president of the United States. Now a state historic site, the house — bought new in 1882 by Harry’s horse-trading father for $685 — is beautifully kept. Although virtually everything in the home, including a remarkably small bathtub, is not original to the family, the house still feels occupied, particularly since the original hand-dug well holds water, a geranium blooms in the south sitting room window, and the outhouse door is open. In typical Truman fashion, the unassuming former president signed the site’s dedication guestbook when he visited in 1959 as, “Harry Truman, retired farmer.”
Another long, warm drive through eastern Kansas was extended by a not-unpleasant 30-mile detour while we cruised U.S. 54, eventually abandoning it to drive a crooked series of narrow state highways that gave us a wonderful look at small town Kansas and the state’s surprisingly rocky and hilly terrain. Not far from the pretty little town of Waverly, we encountered a scenic expanse of wind turbines, a few minutes later a fence post-sitting meadowlark, and the continued vistas of grass hay fields being baled in epic proportions.
A pleasant night at Emporia led us to an even more enjoyable, but smoldering, hot day walking, photographing and sweating at the 11,000 acre Tall Grass Prairie National Preserve 25 miles to the west; a feature about that magnificent place follows in the months to come.
Although we had discovered the night before that an intended stop at the Dwight Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene — some 80 miles northwest of the prairie — was not going to happen due to a major cutback in operational hours, the pleasure of being outdoors in the warm Flint Hills’ breeze encouraged us to keep prospecting, and that we did: a “Wizard of Oz” museum in the bustling town of Wamego, Amelia Earhart’s birthplace on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, and General “Black Jack” Pershing’s childhood home and museum in tiny Leclede, Missouri, all as we made our way eastward and home — by design, along historic U.S. 36.
Time issues made it necessary that along the way, we had to pass up what we have already visited in historical Hannibal, Missouri years ago, as well as museums and shrines to the vacuum cleaner, entrepreneur J.C. Penney, and much to a brother-in-law’s dissatisfaction, the revolutionary sliced bread machine housed in Chillicothe, Missouri’s Grand River Historical Society Museum. Another magnificent museum — in a re-furbished train depot — dedicated to Walt Disney, was left uninspected in Marceline, too.
For the most part, however, we stopped whenever and wherever we wanted, only tightening our schedule some when our bellies grumbled or we needed to find a place for the night. It was a grand trip that leaves us all of western Kansas to explore at another time, and with luck, I’ll be writing about that too.
