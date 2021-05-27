On May 19, the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa massacre testified before Congress about the horrific experience, in which a white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in a predominantly Black neighborhood in her Oklahoma city.
“Our country may forget this history, but I cannot,” said Viola Fletcher, age 107. “I will not and other survivors do not and our descendants do not ... I have lived through the massacre every day.”
The Tulsa Race Massacre, the worst race massacre in American history, erupted a century ago on May 31, 1921, in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, a Black community so affluent and prosperous that it was called “Black Wall Street,” according to an account written for CNHI.
White residents murdered dozens — perhaps hundreds — of Black residents in Greenwood, burning and looting 35 square blocks consisting of more than 1,200 homes and businesses. According to the Smithsonian, “Virtually all of Greenwood was destroyed.”
Marie Theisz, a social studies teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, planned to incorporate into her classes the C-SPAN video of Fletcher’s testimony before a Congressional committee.
“She is powerful ... She is a perfect example of how you can always use your voice to bring awareness and create a moment in time that will encourage people to learn more about what she experienced in Tulsa 100 years ago,” Theisz stated.
Theisz prefers using primary sources rather than using “those who have been interpreted.”
She has a small poster by her desk that says, “I teach the hard history.”
“With this event, or any event, I firmly believe teachers need to be open to discussing some of the tougher topics and also encouraging that conversation at home, too,” she said. “We can’t be afraid of that.”
While the Tulsa massacre has typically not been taught in public schools, Theisz says social studies textbooks and curriculum are becoming more inclusive than they have been in the past.
She teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and includes civil rights content in her classes.
While Theisz plans to incorporate the 100th anniversary of Tulsa into her classes, too often in the past, public education nationwide hasn’t included it, said Mary Howard-Hamilton, chair of Indiana State University’s Department of Educational Leadership.
What happened at Tulsa in 1921 “is horrific,” she said. But it was not an isolated incident. It’s one of many situations across the U.S. where “there was complete destruction of Black communities.”
A similar tragedy took place in 1923 when the Black community of Rosewood, Florida, near Gainesville was destroyed, she said.
The Tulsa massacre and similar occurrences have not been taught in traditional public school history lessons, Howard-Hamilton said. “American history that is taught leaves out critical incidences like this,” she said. “You have to look at who writes the narratives.” It’s typically written from “a white dominant perspective and lens.”
Howard-Hamilton is not optimistic that things are changing, given conservative critics who suggest children are being “brainwashed” by accounts of history from different perspectives, including the Black experience.
She’s particularly disillusioned by the decision of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine.
Hannah-Jones will join the journalism faculty at the school in July through a chaired position in race and investigative journalism. While she wasn’t granted tenure, she accepted a five-year appointment. The university’s decision not to grant tenure has drawn criticism.
In the past, the position has been offered with tenure to prominent journalists.
Some conservatives have complained about the 1619 project, which focuses on the country’s history of slavery, according to the Associated Press. Some say it is an attempt to reframe the country’s history.
According to The Guardian, Hannah-Jones “conceived of the New York Times Magazine’s The 1619 Project, which captures the origins and legacy of institutional racism in U.S. history.”
The Hannah-Jones case and other developments cause Howard-Hamilton to conclude, “It’s not changing ... People don’t want to know the history.”
“We’re not trying to say what’s been published shouldn’t be taught. What we are saying is be more inclusive in what the history of this country is all about,” Howard-Hamilton said. “It’s not just about the Founding Fathers. It’s also about our Native American people, it’s about Black people, it’s about brown people, it’s about women. We don’t have inclusivity in our system.”
In Indiana, discussion of the Tulsa massacre “probably depends on the school, the administrators, and the teachers themselves,” said Matthew Moulton, assistant professor in ISU’s Bayh College of Education.
The state of Indiana does not mention Tulsa in its social studies standards, he said, and “the closest reference to the atrocious acts of violence comes in [high school] U.S. History Standard 4.3, which states ‘Assess the causes of the resurgence of conservative social movements, reform movements, and vigilante groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Red Scare, and Prohibition.’”
That particular standard relates to U.S. prosperity and depression in the 1920s and 1930s.
In Moulton’s opinion, “We need to do better. We need to call racism and hate exactly what they are and not describe them as ‘conservative social movements ... and vigilante groups.’”
The vast majority of teachers in the United States, and students in teacher education programs, are white, he said. The demographics of students are swinging in a direction away from that.
“What we strive to do at ISU in our teacher education courses is prepare future teachers who acknowledge their personal experiences and reflect on how those experiences influence the way they interact with students who may be different from them,” Moulton said. “We hope, encourage, and guide our future teachers through critical reflections on personal beliefs, biases, and privilege in hopes that they recognize and teach the humanity of every single one of their students.”
Sue Loughlin
