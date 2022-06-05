'We made it': West Vigo Class of 2022 persevered through challenges

West Vigo High School’s Class of 2022 was back in the Green Dome for Sunday’s commencement, a welcome return after disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic.
Students spoke of their excitement about the next chapter, while reflecting on the things they’ll miss most, including their classmates, traditions and a tight-knit, supportive community.
A total of 122 students were expected to graduate.
Valedictorian Katelyn Graham received a standing ovation — and hugs from fellow students — after she spoke of the challenge of persevering through high school after her mom died at the beginning of her four years at West Vigo.
“My journey had already been rough, and I was more than tired. I had focused on school up until her passing, and did everything I could to maximize these efforts once she passed. I was tired, but I kept trudging through,” she said in an emotional speech. “For a while, I didn’t quite understand why I kept trying so hard. I wasn’t trying to impress, I wasn’t trying to be the smartest.”
She now understands that she did it to prove to herself that she can always keep trying. “I can when I'm tired. I can when I feel like I've lost hope. I can when the days are long and the nights are cold. I can. And I choose to. I choose to despite the hardships, despite the bad days, despite feeling challenged and out of reach,” Graham said.
She held onto her goals and dreams and took every opportunity to fulfill them, “even if the road was long and the light was fading at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “Perseverance is always striving for better even when things seem to go the worst.”
She thanked everyone who helped her make it to graduation and those who will continue to support her in her future endeavors.
“Congratulations class of 2022, we made it,” Graham said.
Valedictorian Adelynn Harris spoke of the strong support students have had from the school community and West Terre Haute community.
“Through our greatest accomplishments, to the loss of classmates, we have never faced anything alone,” Harris said. “Inside the classroom to outside of it, at sporting events, concerts, musicals, and banquets, our community has always shown up proud and loud.”
Valedictorian Sadie Herring asked students to look around and find the person and leader who has impacted them the most.
She gave students two challenges: to find that person sometime soon and tell them the impact they had, and also, “embody the traits of these leaders that you have looked up to.”
While one chapter in their lives is closing, Herring said, “Let us not forget the people who helped us write it. Without all of these people, not one of us would be where we are.”
The West Vigo class of 2022 had five valedictorians: Graham, Harris, Herring, Maci Easton and Hailey Kane.
Jaycee Dyer was the salutatorian.
Principal Ryan Easton gave his thoughts on why and how the students achieved their goals and made it to graduation.
He described the West Vigo Class of 2022 as “the poster child of competing.”
“You weren’t scared of a challenge, you went out and looked challenges dead in the eye and said bring it,” he said.
They may have had moments where they didn’t think they could do it anymore, “but guess what, here you are.” And the West Vigo community was there behind them, to make sure they made it.
“You belong to a community that is special and don’t you ever take that for granted,” Easton said.
No matter where they go in life, he told graduates, “Never, ever forget to compete, know that we got your back and there is no place like home,” Easton said.
He also acknowledged those students who have chosen to enter the military: Lucas Clark (Indiana Army National Guard), Sophia Peterson (U.S. Navy), Patrick Stewart (U.S. Air Force), and Blake Whitford (U.S. Army).
Among the graduates Sunday was Bryce Weir, who praised Easton for his efforts to keep the class together despite the difficulties of the pandemic. Weir will miss the smiling faces at West Vigo and the people there “who uplift you” and encourage students.
His future goals include the carpenter’s union and Ivy Tech.
Graduating “is a great feeling, knowing we made it,” Weir said.
— Austen Leake contributed to this story.
