Children and families are invited to the annual “We Live” back-to-school bash, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Rose Park, 515 Locust St., Terre Haute.
The free event is presented by Hamilton Center Inc., and sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust.
Registration is requested, and those who register will be entered into a drawing to win prizes on the day of the event. To register, visit www.weliveterrehaute.com.
The event will feature lots of activities for children, including games, giveaways, bounce houses, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, as well as live music and free food. Several community partners will also be on hand to provide information on resources that are available in the community, such as healthcare navigation services and information on after-school programming and vaccinations.
“This year we feel that this event is more important than ever before,” said Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc. “After a challenging year, we want to give these kids and their families a good first step towards recovery from their struggles.”
Following the event, Burks will host the Outstanding Community Member Award Ceremony.
To donate or get involved in other ways, contact Tatu Brown, Event Coordinator at tbrown@hamiltoncenter.org.
