In certain circles of late, “pride” has become a bad word and the image of a rainbow has become an irritant as a proliferation of hate-inspired conservatives have become more aggressive in their attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.
Such offensives attempt to make it challenging for LGBTQ+ groups to celebrate Pride Month, which comes to a close at the end of June.
The Human Rights Commission grimly kicked off Pride Month by declaring a “national state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ people on June 6, despite the fact that a Gallup poll conducted in May found that 71% of Americans say that same sex couples should receive the same marriage rights as straight couples, a record high matching 2022’s results.
In response, “Indiana has tripled the number of pride fests that we’ve had since two years ago,” reported Katie Lugar, interim co-president for Pride Center of Terre Haute. “It’s amazing, because we’ve seen more small communities have pride festivals.”
Defiance, Lugar said, is a part of LGBTQ+ pride.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate who we are because so much of our history is rooted in violence against us,” she said. “Celebrating is our form of protest.”
The culture wars have made Pride Month seem a little less celebratory.
Bud Light, America’s longtime bestselling beer, saw sales drop recently after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared in a promotion for the brew, leading some to boycott the brand. Likewise, Target came under fire and misinformation for displaying pride merchandise, which it has done for years without incident. It had to remove some merchandise in areas where its employees were subjected to threats.
Chick-fil-A was attacked on social media for having a vice president in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion, even though that position has existed within the company for years. Employees at dozens of Starbucks went on strike Sunday to protest the removal of rainbow flags and decorations supporting Pride Month at several U.S. cafes.
Moreover, “This legislative session was brutal, with over 400-plus anti-LGBTQ [measures] in the United States and more than 20 in Indiana,” Lugar said. “The red flags go up when there’s just one.”
Threats against healthcare providers who work with LGBTQ youths have escalated in recent months — a Texas man was recently charged with making a death threat against a physician who cares for trans children. Retailers North Face and Kohl’s have also been criticized for attempting to appeal to the LGBTQ+ community.
“There’s so many examples of people trying to celebrate and then folks trying to infiltrate with violence or hateful rhetoric,” said Lugar, who is also the director of Indiana State University’s Multicultural Services and Programs.
“The rhetoric has existed and it’s been there,” she added. “You have the folks who are very rooted in their anti-LGBTQ prejudice, and what’s happened is there’s been almost a pathway for folks to feel more comfortable voicing their hateful prejudices for people.”
Still, there have been some victories: On June 16, a federal judge, responding to a lawsuit issued by the American Civil Liberties Union, issued a preliminary injunction Friday afternoon mostly blocking a ban on gender-affirming health care for Hoosier youth. Judges have issued similar blocks in Arkansas and Alabama.
“It is a very clear affirmation of transgender rights, because everyone deserves access to health care and everyone’s transition is unique,” Lugar said. “We’re proud of the judges and the federal courts that took a stand.”
Lugar said local harassment of the LGBTQ+ community has largely been limited to attacks on social media, a few harassing calls to the Pride Center’s phone and an occasional string of epithets shouted out by passing motorists.
“All that said, we’ve been very fortunate not to have attacks within this space,” she said, although it’s Pride Center policy to keep its doors locked unless there are at least two volunteers present, a precaution most groups wouldn’t have to practice.
At Terre Haute’s last Pride Fest, Lugar said no one showed up with assault weapons, as has happened at other pride events.
“I’m pretty sure that should not be the baseline measure,” she said with a rueful laugh. “Not having people show up with assault weapons should not be my vision of success.”
Lugar said Pride Center of Terre Haute has many community partners who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.
“I appreciate that so much, because in a place like Terre Haute, for folks who actively defend marginalized groups, that sends a message,” she said.
Pride Center of Terre Haute’s next Pride Fest will be Sept. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Indiana State University campus. The date was moved at the request of college students who aren’t in town during the summer but wanted to participate in the event.
A primary catalyst for the pride movement was the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, during which patrons of a gay bar rebelled against longtime rough law-enforcement treatment of its patrons and employees. Six days of protests and violence ensued.
“The history of pride is rooted in riots — it’s a response to police brutality,” Lugar said. “They said, ‘Enough.’ Pride was saying, stop criminalizing us for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. We deserve places to exist and be who we are.
“It’s always rooted in that history of: ‘This is our response to a world that does not want us to exist,’” she added.
Nonetheless, Lugar said, people still want to support and volunteer for the group, which she actively encourages.
“We need people to help with pushing forward our initiatives or helping with advocacy issues,” she said.
Those interested can visit pridecenterterrehaute.org or email info@pridecenterterrehaute.org.
