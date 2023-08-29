This past spring, 12-year-old Keaton Jackson’s baseball team in Riley was playing in a championship game.
Keaton had spent the day in another Riley — the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis — getting chemotherapy for a cancer that had been found in his lung.
His parents, Jessica and Travis, were driving him to the game, but told him it was OK if he didn’t feel like putting his jersey on.
Keaton replied, “I’m playing.”
“He’s definitely a warrior,” Jessica said Tuesday afternoon. “He played in the outfield and they won.” Keaton will return to the field this fall. He also continued to make his school’s honor roll during his treatment.
Jessica, a member of the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO), lobbied Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s office to have September officially declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which he will do in a ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Board of Public Works room in City Hall.
Jessica also convinced Clay County to make a similar proclamation, which it also did at her behest last year.
ACCO advocates in all states for funding for children with cancer. Jessica was in Indianapolis in February, lobbying for a bill that ultimately was not passed, and will return for the next legislative session.
Gold is the color decreed by ACCO for representing childhood cancer. It has named Keaton a two-time Gold Ribbon Hero because he has survived cancer twice in the past four years. It seeks greater public awareness of childhood cancer.
“We want people to see gold and know that it [represents] childhood cancer,” Jessica said. “It’s more of a problem than people probably realize.”
Keaton was first diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue mass in his foot, in March 2019, a month shy of his 8th birthday.
Jessica, an MRI technologist based in Avon, performed the MRI that found the mass.
“It was kind of blessing, actually, because things moved very fast,” she said, adding that Keaton received a biopsy a couple of days later with no waiting.
Doctors removed the muscle that controls the pinkie toe along with the mass, and he underwent a year and a half of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
“It was kind of a crazy experience, because I didn’t expect it at the time,” Keaton said. “The experience was good — I got scared sometimes, but most times I was just passionate and I liked all my nurses and doctors. Every day I went there, they kept me feeling like it was OK.”
In August 2020, Keaton went into remission, but continued to receive scans every three months. In April 2022, a chest X-ray found something in his lung, which resulted in another year of treatments.
That’s when they discovered the medical staff had become a second family to them.
“When he got cancer a second time, we got there and went in the room for his chemo his first time back in two years,” Jessica recalled. “The nurses were hiding there with Nerf guns and they jumped out with them. Instantly, we were, ‘We can do this.’”
Keaton was declared cancer-free in April. He will have his next scan in October and will continue on this path well into the future.
Jessica is also a member of the Indiana Childhood Cancer Plan Committee, which advocated the state to include treatment for childhood cancer patients in its official plan, which it hadn’t done until this past July. She noted that childhood cancer is sort of put on the back burner by cancer organizations.
“Treatments for children were last approved by the FDA in the 1960s,” she said. “They haven’t improved them, and it’s heartbreaking.”
The Jacksons will be part of a Jeep event, “Cruising Out Childhood Cancer in Cory,” on Sept. 24 during the Cory Apple Festival. Money raised will go to the Riley Hospital for Children.
