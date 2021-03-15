An emergency repair will impact motorists Tuesday evening through Wednesday at the intersection of Third Street and Wabash Avenue, said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the Terre Haute Engineer's office.
Indiana American Water Company will be making emergency repairs, replacing an existing water valve at Third Street and Wabash Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic control includes closing the right lane and center lane of Third Street from Ohio Street to Cherry St. The far left lane will remain open. Additionally, Wabash Avenue will be closed from Third Street to Fourth Street.
