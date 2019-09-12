A main break in Seelyville means most of the town is without water this afternoon.
A notice from the Seelyville Waterworks said:
"A water main break in our largest water main is causing water to be out in most of our service area. A repair could take several hours. All customers are asked to conserve water.
"A boil advisory will be needed after service is restored.
"Seelyville Waterworks customers may also receive text notifications by texting SEELYVILLEWW to 888-777."
