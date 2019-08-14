Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the company’s Sullivan service area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 through Aug. 23. The flushing will affect customers in Sullivan and New Lebanon.
The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational. No interruptions in water service are anticipated.
Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
Customers with questions regarding hydrant flushing can call Indiana American's customer service center at 800-492-8373.
