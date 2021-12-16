The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District board at its Thursday meeting approved salaries and a bonus for 2022. It also discussed clarifying its bylaws.
The board approved a 4% wage increase for 2022 for the district’s only full-time employee — executive director Karrum Nasser — plus a $1,500 bonus to the executive director to match increases given by the Vigo County Council.
Nasser told the board he had sought legal advice from the Modesitt Law Firm, which serves as a consultant to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
That prompted Commissioner Brendan Kearns to question who pays for such legal services.
The solid waste district has a budget line item for legal services; Kearns asked if the county should provide that service or if the district itself should hire an attorney.
Additionally, Kearns asked why, when salary issues are raised annually, the solid waste district is not included as a county entity, while the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau is considered a county entity.
Kearns said the board needs to review its bylaws, created when Vigo County established its own solid waste district.
In 2013, Vigo County withdrew from the Clay-Owen-Vigo Solid Waste Management District, formed in 1991, to create its own solid waste district, without Clay and Owen counties. The solid waste district receives funding from a tipping fee from the Sycamore Ridge Landfill in southern Vigo County.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who serves as president of the solid waste district board, said he views the district as a county entity. He directed Nasser to ask County Attorney Michael Wright to find the 2013 bylaws.
Bennett added that he “does not see the need for the solid waste board to hire a separate attorney and pay them. We probably need to get a few things straight, from an attorney’s perspective just for clarification, on how this group is treated no differently than the convention, tourism bureau, whatever. They are quasi-county government, but I don’t profess to understand all [the] details, either.”
“For me, looking from the city ... I see it as the same, but it may not be,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Mike Morris said the district has county and city representation, adding the district could mirror what the city gave to employees for wage increases and bonuses for 2022 or it could mirror the county raises.
“I am big on consistency,” Kerns said. “I think solid waste should be treated the same as the Convention & Visitors Bureau ... that is why I am asking for clarification. Great point on the city, do we follow the city? Michael Wright is the attorney for the county, while Modesitt is a consultant.
“When we have a county attorney to serve county organizations and is paid a salary for expectations to provide services to things within the county, I see that. If we are doing a consultant, who pays for that?”
Bennett said he “has no problem with the solid waste district paying for a legal bill to get a legal question answered.” Bennett said the district board would have to vote to approve any attorney to represent the district.
“And that can change anytime this board wants to change that,” the mayor said.
Board member Cheryl Loudermilk suggested Nasser get a contract with an attorney with hourly fees for the board to review. Bennett told Nasser to bring hourly rate information at the board’s meeting next month. Bennett also instructed Nasser to ask Wright for clarification on the board’s base entity from the state.
“I am going to guess if you call the State Board of Accounts, they are going to say the solid waste board is a county function,” Bennett said. “We just need to clear this up so there is no question as we move forward.”
An opinion from the Department of Local Government Finance should also be sought, he said.
