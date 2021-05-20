Waste district expands efforts

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District on Thursday approved the addition of a part-time employee to help expand community cleanups and e-waste days.
Karrum Nasser, executive director of the district, said he hopes to expand township cleanup events, including the possibility of adding a cleanup event in the southern portion of the county.
“We have expanded our cleanup and e-waste days and expanded to paper shredding, but I need help to do even more,” Nasser told the board. “I want to start to have all in-house work paid through the solid waste district,” he said, as highway workers help out with some events.
The district is funded through tipping fees to Republic Services Sycamore Ridge Landfill in southern Vigo County. The new part-time position is for 20 hours a week, for Saturdays and two weekdays.
The district this year has held township cleanup events in Fayette, Nevins, Otter Creek and Riley townships, collecting 38.36 tons of trash. Fayette Township has the most with 13.29 tons of waste collected, followed by 11.49 tons in an Otter Creek/Nevins event.
Upcoming cleanup dates include the town of Seelyville on Monday; Otter Creek on June 3; June 19 at Prairieton; and June 26 at Pierson Township, Nasser said.
A cleanup day earlier this month in Terre Haute collected 16.6 tons of waste collected, excluding televisions and brush, which added another 2 tons, said Mayor Duke Bennett.
As far as recycling, the district in the past four months is “almost at the total tonnage in recycling for 2020. At the end of April, we have recycled 98 tons so for 2021 compared to 104 tons for 2020,” Nasser said.
Additionally, Nasser said the district is working to create a smartphone app that can give text alerts for cleanup dates.
“We are working to get that (application) going in the next few months,” Nasser said after the meeting. “People will able to get the app and we can push notifications to let people know when our e-waste events are and when shredding days are because people get busy, but they have a phone,” to see notifications, he said.
“It can also help with cleanup days. The media does a good job of getting things out, but sometimes the events get buried with the rest of the news, so this will allow another way to notify people of events going on,” Nasser said. The district is working with ReCollect, a company that specializes in solid waste phone applications, Nasser said.
The city has a 311 system for people to call in concerns and some different code enforcement regulations than the county, “so ReCollect will have to separate county and city information,” Nasser said.
The company is also working to enhance the district’s website, such as answering how to dispose of a tire, Nasser said. The district, Nasser said, is “trying to make our website user friendly with more information.”
In a related move, the Solid Waste Management board approved transferring title of a Jeep Renegade to the city of Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennett said the city plans to hire a code enforcement officer that will also look for areas in need of a cleanup event.
The mayor said the city “just gets bogged down with 311 calls, and we react to those, especially before cleanups, but we are going to try some pre-emptive looks before cleanups, to scout areas and find out what we really need to focus on so we have a targeted approach.”
The city has an annual cleanup in May and in October, but the mayor said the city is looking to add more cleanup days “in between those cleanups.”
