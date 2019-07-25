Warning: Don't ignore school bus stop arms

The Vigo County School Corp. has a new tool in its efforts to keep children safe this school year.
It has purchased 17 new school buses, each equipped with two exterior cameras that can capture footage of stop-arm violators.
The high definition, exterior cameras are mounted by the stop arm and can record both the front and back of vehicles, including license plates.
"We'll be able to catch people running our stop arms," said Ryan Carter, VCSC information systems control coordinator who works at General Services. "We'll be able to read license plates clearly."
District officials provided a demonstration to media Thursday of how the new exterior cameras work.
If a bus driver sees someone passing a bus illegally, "They hit a button and it creates a marker. We'll know where to look" to find the video, Carter said.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the stop arm cameras "are going to, I think, prevent, let alone, catch, people who are violating the law."
When stop arm violations occur and are caught on camera, the district will forward the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency, Riley said. The result could be a ticket, although a new state law provides greater penalties for stop arm violations.
The new buses also have two, 360-degree interior cameras that can provide video if there are discipline issues or possibly driver issues. The video can help determine if there is a problem, and it can also "prove innocence," Carter said.
Riley believes the biggest benefit is prevention. "If you know a camera is there, you are less likely to break the rules and break the law."
The new buses are part of the district's regular bus replacement plan; each year, it replaces 1/12 of its fleet. The district will trade in its 17 oldest buses, Riley said.
The new buses include six special needs buses, at a cost of $107,044 each, and 11 full-size buses, costing $96,520 each. The contract went to Midwest International.
The new buses must be inspected by Indiana State Police before they go on the road to pick up children; school starts Aug. 6.
The front engine buses cost nearly $20,000 less each than rear-engine buses, and downtime will be cut in half due to ease of mechanic access to the engine. Front-engine buses also have better fuel efficiency, Riley said.
The buses for special-needs students do have safety belts, while the full-size buses do not and are not required to have safety belts, Riley said.
VCSC buses travel 2.1 million miles per year and use 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually.
Meanwhile, the Legislature this year passed a new school bus safety law, inspired by three siblings who died at their Fulton County bus stop. The new law took effect July 1.
Among other provisions, it increases penalties for stop arm violations.
•For a first offense, a drive could lose their license for 90 days. Repeat offenders could lose it for a year.
• For a driver who recklessly commits a violation that results in an injury, the charge is a Level 6 felony; for a violation that results in death, the charge is a Level 5 felony.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the new law just took effect and his office will look at violations presented to them on a case by case basis.
Modesitt said he does support the new law. "We've got to protect our kids. There's just no excuse for someone who is impatient and puts kids at risk because they don't want to wait two or three minutes," he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
