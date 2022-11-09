Ken Warner has won the Vigo County School Board District 4 seat, according to unofficial final results from the Vigo County Clerk's office.
Warner had 7,652 votes (36%) to Clark Cowden's 7,489 votes (35.2%) — a difference of 163 votes. Joshua Stonebraker had 6,113 votes (28.8%).
Warner said he learned the final results about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"I'm excited. I think we've got a lot of tough decisions to make," Warner said later Wednesday. "But I'm encouraged, especially after seeing JD (Skelton) and Eric (Graves) elected also, that we can make some progress."
His priorities are to get existing high schools refurbished and repaired so kids have a healthy and safe environment. Also, he wants to see a technology/agriculture/trades center developed on the east side of town.
In addition, Warner wants to work with the administration and board to "to develop a more comprehensive plan to directly address our falling graduation rate and our math and reading proficiency skill scores," Warner said.
Cowden released the following statement:
"It was a long night of waiting and in the end, by a very small margin, my campaign fell short. It's a disappointment for sure, but I'm taking away from this a lot of positives. During the campaign I connected with so many great people with whom I otherwise may not have met. As results came in yesterday I sat with a great team of supporters, campaign volunteers, friends and family. Their support and confidence carried me through. I have to specifically recognize my dad, Bob Cowden, who was my biggest supporter and cheerleader.
"Despite falling short by only 163 votes, this election does not change my commitment to Vigo County, the community and children in West Central Indiana. I look forward to continuing to serve our community as I have for nearly a decade. Thank you all," Cowden stated.
Unofficial totals for other races are as follows:
- District 1: Eric Graves defeated Carey LaBella by a vote of 12,167 to 9,086. Graves had 57.2% of the vote, while LaBella had 42.8%.
- District 2: James (JD) Skelton won over three opponents, with 7,337 votes (34.9%); Jim Bell had 5,904 votes (28.1%); Craig Enyeart had 4,290 votes (20.4%) and Dillon Moss had 3,462 votes (16.5%).
- District 5: Rick Burger won, with 9,055 votes (40.8%); incumbent Rosemarie Scott had 6,248 votes (28.1%); Darrell Summerlot, 2,711 (12.2%); Michael Kuckewich 2,204 (9.9%); and Jeremiah Menke, 1,995 (9%).
The Vigo County School Board will have four new members in January; three incumbents decided not to seek re-election, and the District 5 incumbent, Rosemarie Scott, did not win re-election.
Fourteen candidates ran in the four races.
