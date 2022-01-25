Warming shelter to open overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

A warming shelter will open as a safe space to escape extreme temperatures overnight Tuesday and overnight Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Opening at 6 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday, the shelter will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday. The shelter is located in the church at 215 N. Seventh St.
Evening meal and breakfast will be provided on both days. The overnight temperatures are expected to dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
Reach Services has partnered with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley and with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to provide the warming center for homeless individuals.
For more information, call Reach Service at 812-232-6305.
For transportation to the warming center, call 812-546-1458.
