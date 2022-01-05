Warming center for homeless open in Terre Haute

Reach Services has teamed up with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for a second straight year to provide a warming center for homeless individuals. They began offering their services Wednesday and plan to continue offering shelter today and any evening temperatures hit zero or the wind chill factor dips below zero.
“St. Stephen’s has been very gracious to again allow us to use their congregational area,” said Susie Thompson, secretary and executive director for Reach. “We are certainly grateful.”
The church, located at 215 N. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute, opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. when temperatures drop to bitter levels. In addition to overnight shelter until 8 a.m., Reach and St. Stephen’s provide dinner and breakfast.
Reach Services considers other factors for opening its warming center, such as heavy snow or other complications. “We use Jesse Walker [of WTWO-TV 2] as our ‘weather dude,’” Thompson explained. “He advises us as to how we need to think of things and what is potentially dangerous.
“We want people facing housing issues to stay well,” Thompson added. “We don’t want any tragedy to result from our not being proactive.”
As usual during the frigid months, The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and partner agencies across the state coordinate to conduct a one-night count of the homeless population, called the Point In Time Count. IHCDA is seeking volunteers to help conduct the count, scheduled for Jan. 26.
Volunteers conduct interviews on the street, at shelters and at service-based organizations such as food pantries, emergency rooms, police stations, libraries, health clinics and soup kitchens.
Those wishing to volunteer with the 2022 Point in Time Count should email HMIS@ihcda.in.gov by Jan. 12, providing their name, city of residence and counties they are willing to volunteer in.
