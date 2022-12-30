A Prairie Creek man wanted on an outstanding Sullivan County arrest warrant faces additional charges after leading police on a one-half mile foot chase.
Austin Ridge, 28, of Prairie Creek was taken into custody on an outstanding Sullivan County arrest warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and probation violations.
Ridge also faces a charge of resisting law enforcement in Vigo County. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a "hold without bond” warrant, according to a Farmersburg police department Facebook post.
At about 4 p.m. Thursday, officers learned of a possible wanted person traveling north from Sullivan in a white Jeep. Officers from the Farmersburg and Shelburn police departments attempted to locate the vehicle on U.S. 41 but were unsuccessful. However due to prior knowledge, they traveled to the Prairie Creek area to attempt an intercept.
Police located the vehicle matching the description turning onto Indiana 246 from South Earle Street and attempted a traffic stop, however, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a yard into an adjacent field and forested area.
Farmersburg police deployed K9 Kaiser to track the suspect, who evaded officers through thick brush; they located the suspect, who surrendered at gunpoint after refusing verbal commands. Ridge was taken into custody after an approximate 1/2 mile foot pursuit.
Assisting agencies included the Shelburn police department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and Indiana conservation officers.
