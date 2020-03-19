Amid a coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, Hoosier voters may wish to vote by mail for the upcoming May 5 primary election.
Whether or not the primary will be held in May remains uncertain. On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he would support postponing the election, but said the decision is up to Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
As of Thursday, state election law required county election boards on Saturday to begin mailing out ballots to voters who filed an application for an absentee ballot by mail. Voters then have until April 23 to return the application to receive a ballot.
The Indiana Republican Party and Indiana Democratic Party each support extending times that mail-in ballots can be submitted as well as removing requirements for a mail-in ballot amid the pandemic.
To download a copy of an application for absentee ballot by mail, go to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division web site at www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm. The download is located near the bottom of that web page.
Applications can also be requested at 812-462-3235 from the Vigo County Absentee Voter Office.
The application for an absentee ballot can then be mailed, emailed, faxed or hand-delivered to the county clerk’s office.
An application for a ballot can be emailed in Vigo County to absent.voter@vigocounty.in.gov. An application can be faxed to 812-232-3113 or can be mailed to the Vigo County Circuit Court Clerk, 33 S. Third St., Terre Haute, IN 47808.
Once an application is received, a voter is to fill it out then return it to the Vigo County Clerk’s office by noon on May 5.
As of Thursday, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, in order to vote absentee-by-mail under current state law, one of the following must apply:
• You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.).
• You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You will be caring for an individual confined to a private residence due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You have a disability.
• You are at least 65 years of age.
• You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.
• You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program.
• You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
• You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).
• You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.
However, because of growing concerns about the COVID-19, the Vigo County Clerk’s Office on Facebook is “encouraging people to vote by mail,” adding that most people would qualify as a reason to vote absentee ballot by mail by checking they “will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
