Walmart today announced it is reserving the hour of 7 to 8 a.m. daily for grocery pickup for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the CDC.
The company said its associates are following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup also is contact-free. Customers open their trunk, and associates load the groceries in. There is no need to sign for the order.
Customers can see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.
Both Terre Haute Walmart stores are participating, according to a site map from the company.
For more on ordering groceries for pickup at Walmart, visit Walmart.com/grocery . A video on curbside pickup is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz2d2sQUnao .
