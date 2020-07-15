Retail giants Walmart and Sam's Club announced Wednesday masks will be required for all store visitors beginning Monday, July 20.

Later in the day, Kroger announced its grocery stores would require masks starting Wednesday, July 22.

Announced via blog post on Walmart's corporate site, the decision is being both cheered and jeered as COVID-19 precautions become increasingly politicized.

In its statement co-authored by the chief operating officers of Walmart and Sam's, the company said the mandate was made in the best interest of associates and customers, as well as a uniform comporting to various mask ordinances around the country.

"Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings," according to the statement.

"To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20."

Customers at the Walmart on Indiana State Road 46 on Wednesday afternoon were split in their reaction.

Debra Walton, who donned a mask before entering the store, said the new rule makes sense in that it follows the recommendation of doctors and scientists.

"I think it ought to be mandatory that you have to wear a mask anytime you're in public," Walton said, citing the safety of herself and anyone else she's around.

Another customer, who withheld her name, said much the same.

"I know that when I wear a mask I can't spread it and can't take it in," said the self-proclaimed high-risk shopper. "I think they're trying to keep everyone safe; they don't want to be a hot spot."

But George Reedy, in an anecdote likening COVID-19 to drywall dust, said wearing a mask is more fashion than form.

"When I do drywall work, I'm sanding and have a mask on," Reedy said. "But when I take that mask off and blow my nose it all comes out white.

"Now you tell me how effective wearing a mask is."

He said the debate on mask wearing is rooted in politics. He claims the liberal left is using the issue to gain political sway heading into November's presidential election.

"And after that? You won't hear none of it," Reedy said.

On the heels of Walmart's mandate, grocery giant Kroger announced it too would require masks in all its stores beginning July 22.

"As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe," according a Kroger news release.

"According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Kroger said if customers can't or choose not to wear a mask, they should utilize the company's e-commerce options, such as pick up or delivery.

