Walk Where You Are

Walking where you are – whether that is in your neighborhood, a park or on a treadmill – will be the activity for the 2020 Komen Wabash Valley More Than Pink Virtual Walk.
Set for Saturday, the annual breast cancer awareness walk kicks off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.com at the Komen Central Indiana pages.
Traditionally hosted as an in-person walk along city streets and sidewalks, last year’s 2019 Komen Race for the Cure had 738 people on 34 teams walking a route that began and ended at The Meadows in Terre Haute.
The name has changed this year to More Than Pink Walk, and participants and supporters can still sign up and make pledges online at the KomenCentralIndiana.org website under the Events drop-down.
Community Manager Lori Mitchell said the Komen organization hopes to see people posting photos of their walks online with the hashtag #WalkWhereYouAre. Fundraising can also be entered online.
As of Sept. 30, the virtual walk had raised more than $25,000 of the $40,000 goal to support breast cancer research and survivor services.
Mitchell said the coronavirus pandemic might have changed the walk, but not the spirit of those who support breast cancer awareness.
Participation was strong Sept. 26 in a Parade of Hope survivor event at The Meadows that included the arrival of the annual Tour de Komen bike ride from Fishers to Terre Haute. A parade of vehicles with survivors also passed through The Meadows wearing the pink bling.
“The Parade of Hope was a way to celebrate breast cancer survivors this year since we won’t have the usual big event,” said Mitchell, who is community manager of the Komen Wabash Valley office. “The people who did come were thankful we did the event.”
Last year, 66 cyclists including NBA and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller participated in the bike ride, founded as a fundraiser by Terre Haute native Kyle Vannoni. This year, Vannoni’s team was limited to nine riders dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.
Any survivor who registers this year for the More Thank Pink Walk will receive a free event T-shirt. Others who register must raise at least $100 to receive a T-shirt.
Many of the individuals and teams who participate have been supporters of the walk for several years, mostly due to a personal connection to someone affected by breast cancer.
“Fighting breast cancer is near and dear to my heart,” Mitchell said. “One of the statistics that prompted me to do more is that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. That is my circle of friends. So one in eight of us will be diagnosed with breast cancer.”
Mitchell said another online event planned the week of Oct. 5 is the Learn and Live breast health conference featuring five speakers at various times Monday through Friday. Two of the speakers have Vigo County connections.
On Monday, Komen Scholar Dr. Hari Nakshatri provided a brief overview of current understanding of breast cancer. He describde a latest discovery in his lab related to the use of breast milk to identify and characterize breast cancer.
On Tuesday, a virtual tour of the Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Cancer Center was led by Jill Henry. She talked about what the Komen Tissue Bank does, how it collects, processes and distributes tissue, and why it serves an important role in breast cancer research.
On Wednesday, Indiana State University’s Megan Tucker of the Genetic Counseling Clinic lead a discussion on genetic factors that play a role in development of breast cancer.
On Thursday, Terre Haute native Kyle Vannoni talked about “Putting the FUN in Fundraising.” Vannoni shared how he started this annual bike ride from Fishers to Terre Haute in support of Komen Central Indiana, raising more than $100,000 last year and how the pandemic impacted the event and fundraising this year. Vannoni’s mother Peggy had breast cancer.
Today at noon, D. Julie R. Gralow will discuss “Hot Topics in Metastatic Breast Cancer.” Scientific research has identified an increasing number of alterations at the gene and protein level in breast cancers that can serve as a target for therapy. This talk will review emerging areas in the treatment of breast cancer and exciting areas of ongoing research.
Sign-up for the conference is available on the Komen Central Indiana website at KomenCentralIndiana.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
