Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Sept. 24

A Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Sept. 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds in Terre Haute, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
Pre-Wwalk activities will begin at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the Walk.
On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony – a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
A blue flower indicates the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Those carrying purple flowers have lost someone to the disease. Finally, participants with orange flowers support the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
In 2021, the Walk in Terre Haute raised more than $71,000.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
“Our ultimate goal is to end this disease, and the way that we do that is through research,” said Julie Moore, director, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
“In the meantime, we offer free care and support to those affected – including a Helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for immediate assistance with everything from caregiver stress to legal and financial assistance. It’s an incredibly valuable resource, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps make it possible," Moore said.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Terre Haute is supported by nationwide presenting sponsors Edward Jones and CVS, and chapterwide sponsor Trilogy Health Services.
