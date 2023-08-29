The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Terre Haute-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 23 at Indiana State's Memorial Stadium Grounds. Gates will open at 9 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Xandra Dungan, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Terre Haute. “We invite everyone in our community to join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds. Every dollar helps families facing the disease today and supports research toward continued advancements in the future.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Indiana alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk.
