Walk this way: 'Safe Routes' encourages Fuqua students to walk to school

Terre Haute police juvenile detectives Troy Pesavento and Todd Kennedy took on a new role early Tuesday morning — that of celebrity walkers accompanying some Fuqua Elementary students to school.
They met students at Center and Greenwood streets, no small jaunt.
Student Brennan Shaw enjoyed being accompanied by the two detectives.
“They like to talk to you a lot and they like to be silly,” said Shaw, who wore a bright green shirt with a T-Rex dinosaur on the front.
This week, Terre Haute police are participating in a program called “Safe Routes to School,” which encourages Fuqua students who live within a mile of school to walk there each day; the celebrities and students walk along designated walking routes.
Over the next three weeks, celebrities will be Indiana State University honors students; the Terre Haute Fire Department; and ISU softball players.
Program goals are to increase the number of students who walk to school and show them safe routes to do so. Another goal is to encourage exercise and healthy habits through walking.
Pesavento, a former school teacher, said he walked to school as a child “and people just don’t do that anymore. I think it’s neat that a community can gather the resources and get kids to start doing that again.”
The student walkers “have a ball; look at them. They love it,” he said. One student asked him about his family, and he showed the student pictures.
In addition, “It’s nice to see what these kids have to walk through, and we can convey that to whoever can make it safer,” Pesavento said. On part of the route, students walk on the road because sidewalks are overgrown.
The initiative has been organized by Jane Santucci, Wabash Valley riverSCAPE consultant, who helped secure a grant from the Indiana Department of Health; she worked with Allison Finzel, Purdue Extension community wellness coordinator.
“We have to figure out how to get our kids moving again,” Finzel said, “but if parents don’t feel safe having their kids walk to school, how do we change that?”
The program is also bringing awareness to needed infrastructure improvements, such as sidewalks overgrown with grass, she said.
More walking is also one way to help reduce child obesity, Finzel said.
Accompanying another group of students was Michelle Barnett, who works with the city’s parking enforcement. She met students at Ninth and Wheeler streets. “Good morning,” she said to a student. “What’s your name? ... It’s nice to meet you.”
Barnett and students enjoyed the short stroll to school. “It was just fun getting to talk to them and learn their names and what grades they are in,” she said. Students were excited to walk — and get to school.
Det. Todd Kennedy, who walked with Pesavento and students, said, “It’s great for the kids to kind of get to know the police a little bit and know that we’re here for them.” It’s also an opportunity for police to provide students with safety tips.
School principal Mary Beth Harris said parents may have been a little hesitant for children to participate the first day or two, but they’ve talked about the program in school and hope for more participation.
“I really think it’s brought a lot of positive energy and we’ve had beautiful weather for it,” she said.
The school has about 350 to 375 students, and families of 56 of them who qualify for the program received information about it.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.