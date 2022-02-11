Two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Terre Haute are available next week, the Vigo County Health Department announced.
A clinic is set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Dreiser Square Community Center, 115 Dreiser Square.
Another clinic is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave. A presentation and Q&A session is at 10 a.m. followed by the clinic.
Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is necessary.
The clinics will remain open beyond the given time frames if necessary.
The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older.
First, second and booster doses are available.
Bring shot record if possible for second or booster dose.
