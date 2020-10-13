Wabash Valley undertakes wage, benefit survey

West central Indiana needs a clear idea of what wages are being paid locally and what benefits are if it's to gain a competitive edge in economic development.

As such, an effort to survey Wabash Valley manufacturing and distribution industries to gather 2020 wage and benefit information began Tuesday.

It is led by Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development Inc.

Wage and benefit data allow Accelerate West Central to provide a better picture of the manufacturing and distribution business sectors in Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana, as well as Clark and Edgar counties in Illinois.

"It gives our region a competitive edge," said Lisa Lee, executive director of Western Indiana Workforce Development Board Inc. and a member of Accelerate West Central, at a kick-off event Tuesday at Terre Haute Regional Airport.

"Through the survey, businesses will be able to measure their benefits and pay related to their peers in the area, but also nationally and even globally. If you want to attract the best [workforce] you have to have a wage and benefit offering that is competitive," Lee said.

Bob Grewe, executive director of Vermillion Rise Mega Park, who also serves this year as chair of Accelerate West Central Indiana, said the "regional development organization has the purpose of promoting the business climate in West Central Indiana."

Accelerate works with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and with Indiana utilities, such as Duke Energy.

The survey report will also contain supplemental information, such as regional commuting patterns, estimated labor force, ages of those in the regional workforce, educational attainment levels, and positions that are most in demand in the region.

The survey is important, Grewe said, as wages and benefits "are a key consideration in both retention and attraction ... and understanding what drives the attraction of talent into an area," he said. "Participation is key to the survey results," Grewe said.

There are 360 manufacturing/distribution companies in the nine-county region, Lee said, and Accelerate is hoping to get at least 50 or more to participate in the survey. The survey will be conducted on Acclerate's behalf by an independent third party, South Bend-based Bill Wilson. Wilson has conducted similar surveys for Northeast Indiana, including the Elkhart region for several years, Lee said.

Tuesday marked the kickoff event when members of Accelerate will begin contacting companies. During the week of Oct. 26, three Zoom meetings will be held to help familiarize companies with the survey.

The survey is involved and will likely take two to three hours to complete. That is why the survey is set up to allow an employer to work on the survey, exit and return to the online survey as time permits.

"The survey will cover wages for specific positions, then [go] into benefits such as vacation and sick leave, health care benefits and such," Lee said.

"We are surveying manufacturing and distribution because a lot of leads [for the Wabash Valley] are largely in manufacturing and distribution, which includes the warehouses, but also trucking or anything related to transportation," Lee said.

The survey has several pages on job descriptions and may look intimidating to complete, Lee said, "but a lot of those will not apply to every company," adding the information is encrypted.

Participating companies are to be confirmed by Nov. 2, with surveys then going out to companies from Nov. 9 to 20. All information will be gathered no later than Nov. 30. A final report is then to be released to participating companies and to Accelerate in the first quarter of 2021, Lee said.

Companies focus on workforce

The previous wage and benefit survey was conducted nine years ago, so a new survey is overdue, said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. and a member of Accelerate West Central Indiana.

Witt said companies 10 to 15 years ago would first seek information on incentives, such as tax abatement. Not so now. Instead, companies are focused on workforce.

"The first thing companies want to hear about is what is your workforce," Witt said. "What is your workforce availability. Can we get maintenance people, can we get machinist, can we get electricians, can we get the skilled people. And what do we have to pay to be competitive and what kind of a benefit package do we have to offer to be competitive.

"Those are types of things that go into the calculus of companies evaluating new plant sites," Witt said. "Worker compensation is one of the greatest expenses an employer has, so anything we can do to help make their decision easier, to help either existing employers or perspective employers, and this will be a tremendous tool moving forward."

"We want to have the most up-to-date data we can to share with our perspective industries, our existing companies...," Witt said.

"The one we did nine years ago was very well-received. In fact, we used it probably well beyond its shelf life date," Witt said. "So, we think having a survey done every two years will be very valuable, not only to our economic development efforts, but just anyone who employs, who has a workforce where they want to be competitive. It is so difficult to attract and retain well-qualified employees and this will help our employers do that," Witt said.

The comprehensive business survey is being funded through a $9,500 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

"This is the right fit for our foundation dollars," said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy. "One of the buckets in our foundation [funding] is workforce development, and this is definitely workforce development," he said.

"We want to get many participants and the more that we can get, the better we will be, as the information will help us expand and attract business to our entire region," Burger said. "We are rebuilding a foundation," Burger said of the survey which will make future surveys much easier, he said.

Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development, Inc. was formed in 2011 and is a public-private partnership with a goal of a better economic future through effective planning, coordination, marketing, work in economic diversification, and work to grow quality employers.

