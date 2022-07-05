Wabash Valley under heat advisory until Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Wabash Valley from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Terre Haute Police Department shared the statement in a press release indicating heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the statement says.
The counties affected include Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
Individuals are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left in vehicles under any circumstances. The NWS advises to avoid working outside and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is overheated, they should be moved to a cool or shaded location. In an emergency, call 911, the release says.
