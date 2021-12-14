Updated, 6 p.m.
The six county region in the Wabash River Development Authority has been awarded $20 million as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which is a $500 million grant program run by the state and funded by federal COVID-19 funds.
The Wabash River region submitted more than $73 million in funding requests. The state previously announced each region would get up to $50 million.
"I am excited we got $20 million but a little bit disappointed that we did not get the full $50 million," said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
"I know all the county leaders and city leaders and private investors put forth a lot of effort to get this done. We will work with $20 million and try to invest it as well as possible and continue to grow Vigo County and our region," he said.
"Now will be the tough part to pick which projects we can match with," Switzer added.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority covers Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Knox counties. The Wabash River RDA’s requests include those on behalf of higher education institutions, public schools, libraries, museums, non-profits and public/private projects.
Among the projects originally submitted to the state through the Wabash River Development Authority are a $59 million dual-branded Courtyard and Residence Inn in downtown Terre Haute. Others include a $40 million Sports Center and East Side Aquatic feature, and a $28.5 million Fabrication, Innovation, Technology, and Engineering Center through the Vigo County School Corp.
All projects require local matching funds.
The awards were announced Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Indiana received $512 million from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, earmarking $500 million to the READI grant program.
Jason Dudich, vice president for finance and administration at the University of Indianapolis, and a citizen volunteer for the READI Review Committee, said 60 percent of the funding went to seven applicants in six regions that represent 71 percent of the state's population.
The READI review committee, an external seven-member citizen committee, reviewed and scored the plans based on the established guidelines and against other relevant data, including historical population trends.
The awards include:
• $50 million Northeast Indiana RDA
• $50 million to Northwest IN Forum
• $50 million to Southern Indiana RDA
• $50 million South Bend - Elkhart RDA Northern Indiana
• $50 million to Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority
• $30 million Greater Lafayette Region: Greater Lafayette Commerce Community and Economic Development Foundation
• $30 million The Indiana Uplands Region: Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc.
• $30 million South Central Indiana Talent Region
• $30 million to North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC)
• $20 million to Wabash River Regional Development Authority
• $20 million to White River Regional Opportunity Initiative: Central Indiana Regional Development Authority c/o Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization
• $20 million 180 Alliance
• $20 million Accelerate Rural Indiana
• $15 million Indiana First Region: Southwest Indiana Development Council (SWIDC)
• $15 million Southeast Indiana
• $15 million East Central Indiana Regional Partnership
• $5 million to 70-40-Greater Mount Comfort Corridor Region: Hancock County Economic Development Council
The total requests were three times the allocated $500 million, as submissions from the 17 regions amounted to more than $1.5 billion and detailed nearly 800 projects and programs with a potential investment of $15.2 billion.
“The seventeen regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The governor called the READI grants a "rising tide that lifts all boats....These project are adding up all over Indiana at the same time. We are turning our blue prints into beauty."
The regional redevelopment plans included housing, trails, broadband, childcare and wellness initiatives, workforce development programs, and telling Indiana’s story to the world. The plans enumerated a nearly 10:1 capitalization leverage ratio from private and public sources as compared to state investment.
Holcomb earlier this month said he will request a second round of funding for READI grants in 2023, when lawmakers craft the state’s next two-year budget.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
---
Original story, 5:03 p.m.
The Wabash Valley will get $20 million of the $500 million distributed by the state to support regional development plans across 17 regions representing all 92 counties.
The six county region under Wabash River Development Authority has been awarded $20 million as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which is a $500 million grant program run by the state and funded by a combination of state revenue and federal COVID-19 funds.
The region had sought more than $73 million in funding.
"I am excited we got $20 million but a little bit disappointed that we did not get the full $50 million" available under the grant process legislation, said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
"I know all the county leaders and city leaders and private investors put forth a lot of effort to get this done. We will work with $20 million and try to invest it as well as possible and continue to grow Vigo County and our region," he said.
"Now will be the tough part to pick which projects we can match with," Switzer added.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced the grant awards this afternoon.
In the competitive process, the state considered applications for the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).
Total requests tripled the allocated $500 million READI budget, as submissions from the 17 regions amounted to more than $1.5 billion in demand and detailed nearly 800 projects and programs with a potential investment of $15.2 billion, according to the governor's office.
“The seventeen regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” the governor said in a news release. “It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region. These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before. I want to thank the general assembly for having the courage and leadership to prioritize this initiative.”
The regional redevelopment plans included housing, trails, broadband, childcare and wellness initiatives, workforce development programs, and telling Indiana’s story to the world. The plans enumerated a nearly 10:1 capitalization leverage ratio from private and public sources as compared to state investment.
The READI review committee, an external seven-member citizen committee, reviewed and scored the plans based on the established guidelines and against other relevant data, including historical population trends.
Launched by Holcomb and led by the IEDC, the state says READI builds on the framework and successes of the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative and the 21st Century Talent Initiative. It encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning.
The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session. Funding sources include the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was passed by Congress.
More information on the READI review committee, as well as links to download each region’s proposal and presentation, is available at IndianaREADI.com.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.