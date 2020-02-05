Wabash Valley teacher shares word from China

Editor’s note: This story was provided to the Tribune-Star by Connie Wieck, a Marshall, Illinois, resident who has been teaching English in China at the college level for 22 years. Her sponsoring agency in China is the Amity Foundation, a Chinese Christian-founded social-service organization whose headquarters are located in the city of Nanjing.
It is early morning and my phone’s text messages from China are piling up.
From Ying Yin, the head of my college’s English department: “Connie, our school year has been postponed. We will start one week later, on Feb. 24.”
From a Chinese colleague: “Connie, can you help me buy face masks in America and send to me ASAP? I’m running out and there are no more available.”
From my Chinese students, friends: “Connie, it is better you stay in America. Very serious here. Do not return.”
On Jan. 9, I left China for my Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) break after completing my duties as an English teacher at Luzhou Vocational and Technical College, a 3-year institution for higher education located in Luzhou city, Sichuan Province.
My college’s 11,000 students and over 600 teachers, administrators and school workers were excitedly looking forward to their one-month winter vacation. This is the time when Chinese from all over the country travel home to spend time with family and friends. Public parks fill with lantern shows and special exhibitions, malls overflow with young people spending holiday gift money, tourism explodes as Chinese travel both in-country and overseas.
But what usually is a joyful time of year for the 1.4 billion people in China turned to worry and panic within a few days. The spread of the coronavirus was like wildfire. It began in Wuhan city, an 11-million metropolis located in Hubei Province.
Next, reports had the virus jumping borders, flowing over into other Chinese provinces and finally through airports that carried it to other countries. Most air carriers have suspended flights to and from China, with foreigners either scrambling to find Chinese flights out of the country or resigning to hunker down for the long haul.
As of Feb. 4, the death toll in China was over 420 and the Chinese government was reporting about 20,400 cases of infection, or about 15,000 more than during the SARS outbreak.
CNN reports deaths close to 500 with estimated 24,500 people infected in over 25 countries.
Compared to U.S. influenza statistics, the numbers are actually relatively small. According to the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the 2019-2020 flu season here in this country is one of the worst in a decade. Although 173 million have been vaccinated, 15 million Americans have been sickened with more than 8,200 deaths in this season alone.
Wuhan in the spotlight
So what places the Wuhan virus so much in the spotlight? From what I have read, there are numerous reasons: the speed with which it is passed from person to person, the fact there is no vaccine, the many unknown variables involved concerning this new epidemic, the international scope of the spread and, lastly, the reported details of China’s extreme, unprecedented measures to contain it.
My students, colleagues and friends are constantly informing me about their current plight via WeChat (China’s equivalent of Facebook). Although located two provinces away, Luzhou now has 10 confirmed cases of the virus, which has put those in my city on high alert.
Face masks, the N95 model proposed for full protection, are in very short supply. Almost all cities are requiring residents to wear masks when they go out. Those in Luzhou, a city of five million, are not allowed to ride on public buses, enter supermarkets, take taxis, walk the streets or enter banks without wearing a mask.
Edicts from the provincial and city governments have requested large-scale gathering places to shut down. These include all parks, recreational facilities, cinemas, shopping malls, and banquet-hall restaurants. Banks, pharmacies, supermarkets and hospitals are the exceptions. People are to stay at home, only going out for short grocery shopping ventures or other necessary outings.
The school holiday return date has been extended. My college’s spring semester was to being on Feb. 17, with teachers required to report for meetings on Feb. 14. This has been postponed with classes to begin on Feb. 24, although students are not allowed to return to our campus until Feb. 22.
Luzhou primary and secondary schools have also announced this same schedule. In other provinces, school openings are being delayed until March or even mid-March, as urged by China’s state education committee. Most likely, leaders at my college, and those at the city’s pre-school, primary and secondary educational levels, will re-evaluate and adjust their start-up date to March as well.
A new app, which almost everyone has downloaded onto their phones, sends out hourly updates of deaths and infections as well as areas in your Chinese city. For example, let’s say you were traveling on one of the limited public buses or were in a particular Uber or taxi. Someone is officially announced by the hospital to have been infected and reports of where they had been are posted. The app then warns that if you were on such-and-such a bus, at such-and-such a time, to monitor yourself at home and be aware that you might be carrying the virus.
This coronavirus app also highlights visual maps of every city across China and what areas to be careful of. One of my Nanjing friends told me that, after checking her app, she learned a high-rise apartment building in her neighborhood was considered at risk.
It was posted floors five to eleven were considered possible contagious zones, meaning no resident was to leave his/her apartment on those floors. Nor were residents living in floors above or below the designated levels to stop there when using the elevator.
Food and meals were being delivered to the quarantined families while they waited it out (a mandatory 14 days) to see if the virus had, in fact, infected anyone within.
Normalcy: A Distant Hope
On Feb. 3, the government announced all city and provincial officials, companies and office workers should resume their after-holiday schedules. Masks are still to be worn and no one is to remove these while meeting or moving about in the their work places.
Those not currently employed — such as students, retirees or migrant workers waiting until factories and construction sites re-open — are to remain at home.
What’s the feeling of those stuck at home all day? My students’ English Corner WeChat group tells it all:
Chen: I am bored.
Yiyi: Me, too.
Chen: Bored from head to toe.
Yiyi: Ha, ha.
Chen: Even my nails. They’re screaming I AM BORED!
Yiyi: You can find something fun to do.
Chen: Yes. Cut my nails and shut them up. Then I’ll be happy.
