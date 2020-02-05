Wabash Valley teacher shares word from China

At look at Connie Wieck

Connie Wieck is a United Methodist Amity Teacher with the General Board of Global Ministries of The United Methodist Church serving as a teacher under the auspices of the Amity Foundation. Her assignment, as of August 2014, is at Luzhou Vocational and Technical College in Luzhou, Sichuan Province.

The Amity Foundation was established in 1985 by Chinese Christians to work for community development. Its programs cover education, health, disaster relief, blindness prevention, and church-initiated projects. It is a mission partner of Global Ministries. It also operates the largest Bible-printing operation in the world, publishing Holy Scripture in 90 languages. Connie is with the education division.

At Luzhou, a three-year college, she teaches first-, second-, and third-year English majors in education. Her students—some 350—look to enter the teaching profession and help support their families who live in the rural areas of the country. Most are the first college graduates in their families.

Connie has been with Global Ministries since 1997 as an English-language teacher. She spent three years at Wesley Girl’s High School in Taipei, Taiwan. She was at Luzhou College prior to a move to Longzhou in 2009 where she taught at Guangxi Normal University for Nationalities.

-- Source: Global Ministries, the United Methodist Church